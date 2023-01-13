Read full article on original website
IGN
The Best-Selling Games & Consoles of 2022 - IGN Daily Fix
The NPD has finally revealed the best-selling games and consoles of 2022. The European Union (EU) is reportedly planning to submit a statement of objections to Microsoft regarding its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Finally, PlayStation Plus Premium is offering a two-hour trial of The Last of Us Part 1 in celebration of HBO Max's The Last of Us series.
IGN
Laptop Deal: Save $200 on Lenovo Ideapad 3i at Best Buy
Laptops are game-changers. Whether you need to put the finishing touches on your paper before class, write your novels or blogs, work from your local coffee shop, or just play some fun indie games on the go, laptops are versatile machines that help the world run more smoothly than ever.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Historic Low on PS5 GoW Ragnarok, Discounted DualSense Edge and Cheaper Steam Decks!
The RRP of the much coveted (yet expensive) DualSense Edge has been dulled today. Not by much, admittedly—but every buck counts when you're chasing that premium life, no? And take it from a guy who got mitts on...it very much is. Speaking of living the high life, I've noticed Kogan's prices on the Steam Deck have inched even lower recently. Tempting stuff, Valve's recent warning notwithstanding.
IGN
Daily Deals: Huge Square Enix Sale, Nintendo eShop Gift Cards, and More
Today save on a great selection of Nintendo Switch digital game codes, get a bunch of 2022 Square Enix releases on sale, or grab deals on the gargantuan LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon, the highly rated Wingspan board game, the Nintendo Switch console with a Dell gift card, and more.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Fire Deals on Emblem Engage, Gotham Knights, Forspoken, The Last of Us 2, Forza Horizon and More!
It's time for a new week and another curated deals list for the gaming connoisseur. Is every game here a must-own? For the most part, sure. Some are, however, unknown quantities that feel like they ought to be bought, but you never can tell with a preorder. Other things presented are remnants of a time long, long ago (2022) that are only just now worth it. Mostly because they've been price-chopped to hell. Lookin' at you, Gotham Knights.
IGN
Genshin 3.4 New TCG Cards
New cards are arriving to Genius Invokation TCG in the form of Klee and Beidou, debuting in the Version 3.4 update alongside corresponding talent cards. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new cards coming to Genius Invokation TCG in the Version 3.4 Update. Looking for something...
IGN
Will the PSVR2 Be Worth the Wait? - Beyond 784
With the release of the PSVR 2 just on the horizon coming February 22, 2023, the Podcast Beyond crew get into what the different things that will make or break its release. Will the PSVR 2 be worth the wait or has the ball been dropped due to the momentum of the first generation's game releases slowing to a crawl? Plus, the release of the first episode of HBO's The Last of Us series has us all in its grips, but what does the Beyond audience think about it? Jada Griffin gives us the lowdown. And speaking of Jada, our resident trophy hunter, what game is currently on her s--- list on her quest to racking up her trophy count? Join Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, and Brian Altano in our latest episode of Podcast Beyond!
IGN
Extremely Powerful Capybaras - Official Announcement Trailer
Extremely Powerful Capybaras is a horde-mode survival rogue-lite game with a vibrant art style. Featuring four base classes, an in-game currency to purchase new weapons and abilities, and a four-player co-op mode as well. Extremely Powerful Capybaras is coming to PC soon with a demo available now.
IGN
Forspoken - Official PC Features Highlight Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Forspoken to see some of the PC features of the upcoming action RPG, including graphical customization, AMD FidelityFX and AMD FSR 2 support, and more. Forspoken will be available on January 24, 2023.
IGN
Anno 1800 - Official Console Reveal Trailer
Anno 1800 is a strategy game that gives players the opportunity to show off their leadership skills: build gigantic metropolises, set up efficient and profitable logistical networks, colonize an exotic new continent, charter expeditions to the four corners of the globe, and dominate their opponents diplomatically, commercially, or militarily. Coupling the game's massive success on PC, it's arriving to current-gen consoles in 2023. Anno 1800 is releasing on March 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
IGN
Theseus Protocol - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
Take a look at the world, characters, and more of Theseus Protocol in this launch trailer for this deck-building strategy roguelike game, available now in Steam Early Access. Set in a dire dystopian world, take the role of Prometheus and alter the fate of humanity with a collection of vigorous cards and a variety of weapons at the ready. Journey across disparate lands, encounter relentless foes, and unveil Mark City’s darkest secrets.
IGN
Walkthrough (Key Quests)
This walkthrough covers story quests in Monster Hunter Rise that begin with Village Key Quests but then switch over to Multiplayer Hub Key Quests. The sections for IGN's walkthrough and strategy guide are below -- and note that this Monster Hunter Rise walkthrough works for the original Nintendo Switch and PC versions as well as the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S versions that launched in January 2023.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 Skins and Start Time
The festivities are far from over in Overwatch 2. Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year event in 2023. Enjoy your some of your favorites maps decorated with paper lanterns just for the occasion, and complete the Good Fortune Kkachi Event Challenge to unlock the new Legendary Echo Kkachi skin!
IGN
The Bell Tolls…
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for The Bell Tolls... Story Mission. During this mission, you will face Fallen Venom to try and retrieve a live symbiote sample from him. Before The Mission. Before starting this mission, you need to talk to Tony and then...
IGN
Voodolls - Official Closed Beta Trailer
Voodolls will be available on Steam in April 2023. Watch the trailer for this upcoming four-player online co-op or single-player tower defense game where players fight for their freedom after their souls are trapped in hell. A closed beta will also be available from January 19 (beginning at 10 a.m. PST) until January 23 (at 10 a.m. PST).
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Kersjes Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent to meet Kersjes, a hunter-for-hire feared in the underworld, but beloved by children. Check it out to learn more about the character.
IGN
Stadia Controller Bluetooth Update Will Allow it to Live on After Stadia is Gone
Google is shutting down Stadia tomorrow. But just before it does, the company has rolled out a new support tool that allows owners of the Stadia Controller to use it as a Bluetooth controller. Meaning that the controller won't be entirely useless after the cloud gaming service shuts down. Once...
IGN
Deal Alert: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Just Dropped to Under $300
If you've chosen more exercise or a healthier lifestyle for your New Years resolution, here's a deal that will help you reach your goal. Bowflex is offering a pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells for only $299.99, a savings of $130 off MSRP. This beats out the Black Friday deal we saw for $350. We've actually seen this deal before from Best Buy, however previously it was limited to MyBestBuy members. Now, you don't need to sign up for anything to take advantage of this deal.
IGN
Apple Announces New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Featuring M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max Processors
Apple has unveiled new model refreshes for the Mac Mini and MacBook Pros, all of which feature the latest silicon from the iPhone maker. In a series of new press releases, Apple confirmed its updating the Mac Mini and the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Instead of using the M2 system on a chip introduced last year at WWDC and featured in the 13-inch MacBook, the latest MacBook Air, and current iPad Pro models, these new devices announced today are configured to include either the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max processors.
IGN
WoW 10.0.5 Patch Notes and Release Date
The 10.0.5 Content Update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is coming, bringing with it a new Trading Post feature, the Primal Storm event, and additional transmog utilities. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content arriving with Patch 10.0.5 for WoW, including the release date and...
