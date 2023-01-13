Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Woman helps skater who fell through ice
TOWNSHIP 10 — A close call for an area man who had fallen into a frozen lake while ice skating had a happy ending thanks to the quick thinking and preparedness of a fellow skater on Jan. 12. Courtney Keep of Northeast Harbor helped to pull the man, who...
Bangor Man Allegedly Pulls a Gun in Argument Over a Parking Space
A Bangor man is facing charges for allegedly threatening people with a gun during an argument over a parking space. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident happened Tuesday, near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. Officers came across a group of people who were arguing in the street.
Fill The Strand Rockland Event Cancelled – Now What?
Sometimes inclement weather forces us to miss work, and that is not such a bad thing. Winter weather on occasion will make schools close. Ask your kids how they feel about that. But sometimes storms cancels things that are one time events, and really need to happen. On Monday, the...
Mainers on The Titanic Author To Tell the Story Via Zoom
Who hasn't heard of the sinking of the Titanic. One of the most famous marine stories in history. But maybe you didn’t know that there were 14 Mainers on board the ship on that fateful day, and only 7 of them survived. Most were from M.D.I. That from a...
Maine Search Team Rescues Hypothermic Man who Fell in a Bog in the Woods
A missing 78-year-old man from Cutler who fell through ice in a bog, became hypothermic, and got lost in the woods was rescued by the Maine Wardens, Maine Forest Rangers, K-9 Team and a Deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Missing in the Woods during Storm. Mark Latti,...
Bangor Police Say an Abduction at Target Was Not What it Appeared
The Bangor Police Department is reassuring the public that a recent kidnapping incident at Target was not a case of human trafficking. Several bystanders called 911 last week when they saw a man force a woman into a U-Haul van and speed away. Some of the witnesses even followed the vehicle, for a time, to let police know where it was going. Officers were able to catch up to the suspect on I-395 and take the man into custody. Colby Cooper is charged with kidnapping, as well as some domestic violence-related charges. That's our first clue that this was not what it appeared. The woman received minor injuries in the incident.
penbaypilot.com
Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow
OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
Did You Know Priscilla Presley Lived In Bangor for A Short While?
Of course, everyone is still reeling from the news of Lisa Marie. It was a stun to the world to find out the King's daughter passed away last week. She was only 54 years old, and the news seemed to come out of nowhere. Lord knows, she lived a bit of an eccentric life... Her super-short marriage to Michael Jackson for instance. On the other hand, if you grew up as the daughter of Elvis, nothing would ever be what you and I might consider "normal".
City of Bangor Extends Parking Ban Through This Week
We got the freezing rain. We got some snow. Those who had to clean up their own door yards know it was a more difficult clean up than it looked like it would be. And the City of Bangor has extended the Downtown Parking Ban through Friday this week. No parking in the downtown overnight between 11 pm and 6 am all this week, so they can continue the clean up.
WGME
Man who died in Penobscot County Jail identified by parents
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor woman identified her 21-year-old son as the man who died in the Penobscot County Jail of a suspected overdose earlier this month after police repeatedly declined to release his name. Jeffrey Macomber Jr., 21, of Bangor died at the jail on Jan. 3, according to...
Penobscot Sheriff Seeks Info About a Missing Howland Teen
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen from Howland. Krystal Bursey, 17, has been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon in the town of Howland. Officials say Krystal told her family she was going to walk to the Dollar General Store in the town of Enfield. She hasn't been seen since.
WMTW
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake detected in Maine overnight
DEDHAM, Maine — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was detected at 1:27 am Saturday morning in Dedham, ME and was felt by many residents in the area. The epicenter was located southeast of Phillips Lake in Dedham, about 13 miles southeast of Bangor and 7 miles from Holden. So far, no damage has been reported.
A Good Samaritan Helped Brewer Police Take a Suspect Into Custody
Brewer Police are crediting a bystander with helping one of their officers take two people into custody. The incident on January 12th began when Officer Brandon Curtis noticed Sierra Lamb, 26 of Brewer, at a Wilson Street business. Officer Curtis knew that she had current warrants out for her arrest and so approached her and tried to arrest her. Lamb resisted as he was trying to take her into custody and then 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman of Brewer interfered and allegedly tried to help Lamb get away. Hoffman got into a physical altercation with the officer, who pushed him away while Lamb was still resisting.
Don’t Get Caught Off Guard: Bangor Puts Parking Ban In Place For Monday Evening
It should come as no surprise to anyone at all that the City of Bangor has issued a Parking Ban for the Downtown area this evening. The snow, sleet, and freezing rain that started Sunday night and continues still have kept road crews busy trying to keep the surfaces from slicking over. They need the time and the space to clear the build-up of all that precipitation.
Comedian Chelsea Handler Is Coming To Bangor
Get ready for a big night of laughs at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Now that we are currently in the doldrums of winter, everyone will need a good laugh once we thaw out this spring, and a big star is coming to Bangor for a hysterical stand-up comedy show. Most of the time, we get amazing musical acts coming to town, but this time around, we have the pleasure of enjoying one of the best comedians around!
wabi.tv
Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
Bangor Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance
Bangor Parks and Recreation presents a Valentine Dance for girls Kindergarten through 7th grade, and their Dads, Friday February 3rd. Who knew Daddy Daughter Dances were so popular. Everyone but me? I never danced with my father. But witnessed him do a 2 step that would make any country line dancer proud.
Maine Man Sentenced for a String of 8 Bangor Burglaries
A Maine man is going to prison after a burglary spree in Bangor that involved eight businesses. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to all counts of burglary, theft, and drug possession during his trial at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison, with all but 2 1/2 years suspended. He will also serve two years probation and is ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. That's a third of the value of the items he stole, but most of the damages were paid by insurance.
Brewer Man Arrested & Charged With Kidnapping After Police Chase
Local law enforcement agencies were kept busy Saturday night as they pursued a man in a van who had allegedly kidnapped a woman from Target on Longview Drive in Bangor. Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer with the Bangor Police Department, says authorities received multiple phone calls from folks in the area, all of whom claimed to witness a "man forcing a woman into a U-Haul rental van."
