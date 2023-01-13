Read full article on original website
Parents, hoping to help terminally ill daughter, fall victim to fundraiser scheme
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The organizer behind a proposed festival in the Lake Norman area is now facing felony charges after authorities say she defrauded sponsors, vendors, and a family caring for a girl with a terminal illness. According to flyers posted online, LKNFest was supposed to take over the...
Fyre Fest-type event in Mooresville was a scam: Sheriff
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – , the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Detectives began investigating a tip regarding a victim scammed out of a charitable donation. Troutman resident Tammy Domenick, 53, was identified as the suspect. During an interview with Domenick, she said she would identify herself as a marketing professional from the New […]
Waxhaw pet rescue mourning loss of animals after fire
The non-profit pet rescue said the barn served multiple purposes, including socializing dogs to human interaction.
Cabarrus County Sheriff experiences “Law in the Family” with three brothers serving as deputies
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Cabarrus County administration: Get the Crayton brothers in a room together and you’re going to be entertained. Teasing jabs and chuckles from years of inside jokes reveal their relationship. Soon as they walk in, Rick and John, the older brothers,...
Triad 8-year-old making strides in recovery after months in the hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl who spent months in the hospital after getting the flu, pneumonia and dealing with organ failure is now able to walk and talk. Now, she’s in a new medical center and hoping her next transfer is a trip home. “It’s been tough, but I never knew somebody so […]
‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur discovered on Salisbury bus
"I own three buses," said Pittman. "And what I was trying to do with them, I was trying to get a tiny home out of one of them and then use two of them to create my salon.
Clarence Glenn Scronce
Clarence Glenn Scronce, age 85, of Buffalo Shoals Road in Lincolnton, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Antioch Baptist Church with Mr. Donnie Nash officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
Husband, wife died in Cleveland Co. shooting involving another family member
CASAR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies say a husband and wife died in a double shooting on Sunday at their home. Authorities got a domestic situation call from 6558 Casar Road Sunday at 11:27 p.m. David Owens called to report he was in a domestic dispute with his wife, Clarice Owens. The man called another family member, Jordan Stephens, who lived next door to the residence.
Photo Gallery: Mooresville kicks of 150th anniversary celebration
Hundreds of Mooresville residents braved chilly temperatures on Saturday to attend the town’s 150th anniversary kick-off event, which included a fireworks show, at LangTree Lake Norman. Photo Gallery.
Deborah Ana Jackson
On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 D e b o r a h Ana Jackson, loving mother, daughter, sister and f r i e n d passed away tragically in Denver. She was 35 years old. Deborah Ana Jackson was born on April 30, 1987 in Salisbury. She graduated from North Lincoln High School in 2005 and went on to be a small business owner, contracting transportation deliveries.
NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire
DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
Husband, wife, dead in double-shooting during domestic situation, Cleveland County sheriff says
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A husband and wife are dead after a shooting during a domestic dispute Sunday in Cleveland County, the sheriff said. Deputies were called to a home in the 6500 block of Casar Road in Casar at about 11:30 p.m. about a domestic situation between husband and wife, David and Clarice Owens.
Obituaries for Jan. 18, 2023
Mr. Joshua Wayne Anthony, 28, of Cherryville passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Holtsclaw officiating. Burial will follow the service at City Memorial Cemetery in Cherryville. Memorials may be made to Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home, PO Box 427, Cherryville, N.C. 28021 to help with funeral expenses. A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com. Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family.
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway into what caused a fire that claimed the lives of two young children in Rutherford County. Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick said a fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday when a passerby saw smoke coming from a home in the 100 block of Bostic Sunshine Highway.
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
Teenagers steal vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte. Two teenagers led police on a chase in Charlotte after they allegedly stole a vehicle with a 4-year-old inside. Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change. Updated: 7 hours ago. People living in Hidden Valley are calling...
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
Shirley C. Smith
Shirley C. Smith, age 86, of Jennings Street in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. David Wyant officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Shirley was born May...
Yadkinville woman discovers a car she purchased had rusted out frame, News 2 helps get issue resolved
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Michelle Craft needed a new car. She did some shopping around and settled on a 2008 Ford Escape from a local dealership. The car had more than 160,000 miles on it, but it was within her price range. “I spent $5,000 on that car,” Craft said....
