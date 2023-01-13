Mr. Joshua Wayne Anthony, 28, of Cherryville passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Holtsclaw officiating. Burial will follow the service at City Memorial Cemetery in Cherryville. Memorials may be made to Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home, PO Box 427, Cherryville, N.C. 28021 to help with funeral expenses. A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com. Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family.

