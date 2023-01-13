ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

Queen City News

Fyre Fest-type event in Mooresville was a scam: Sheriff

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – , the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Detectives began investigating a tip regarding a victim scammed out of a charitable donation. Troutman resident Tammy Domenick, 53, was identified as the suspect. During an interview with Domenick, she said she would identify herself as a marketing professional from the New […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Clarence Glenn Scronce

Clarence Glenn Scronce, age 85, of Buffalo Shoals Road in Lincolnton, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Antioch Baptist Church with Mr. Donnie Nash officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WNCT

NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
STATESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Husband, wife died in Cleveland Co. shooting involving another family member

CASAR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies say a husband and wife died in a double shooting on Sunday at their home. Authorities got a domestic situation call from 6558 Casar Road Sunday at 11:27 p.m. David Owens called to report he was in a domestic dispute with his wife, Clarice Owens. The man called another family member, Jordan Stephens, who lived next door to the residence.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Deborah Ana Jackson

On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 D e b o r a h Ana Jackson, loving mother, daughter, sister and f r i e n d passed away tragically in Denver. She was 35 years old. Deborah Ana Jackson was born on April 30, 1987 in Salisbury. She graduated from North Lincoln High School in 2005 and went on to be a small business owner, contracting transportation deliveries.
DENVER, NC
WCNC

NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire

DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Obituaries for Jan. 18, 2023

Mr. Joshua Wayne Anthony, 28, of Cherryville passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Holtsclaw officiating. Burial will follow the service at City Memorial Cemetery in Cherryville. Memorials may be made to Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home, PO Box 427, Cherryville, N.C. 28021 to help with funeral expenses. A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com. Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family.
CHERRYVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home

BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway into what caused a fire that claimed the lives of two young children in Rutherford County. Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick said a fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday when a passerby saw smoke coming from a home in the 100 block of Bostic Sunshine Highway.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Shirley C. Smith

Shirley C. Smith, age 86, of Jennings Street in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. David Wyant officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Shirley was born May...
LINCOLNTON, NC

