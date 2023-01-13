whoever owns that gun whoever put it in a situation where a child could get to it is totally responsible absolutely not the child not at that age
Parents. For not securing the gun, for not teaching their kids about guns, and for them allowing their kids to be raised by video games.
The parents are to blame because they obviously didn't have that firearm locked up properly and to stay out of young one's hands or didn't bother teaching the young one at that age to know what is right and wrong with the firearm and as far as I'm concerned it's the parents responsibility if they don't take that responsibility that that poor child has to go through it's life in prison because it had killed someone So as far as I'm concerned the parents are responsible the child is too because he should have not taken it to school or he should have not shown it to anyone or whatever the case may be without the parents acknowledgment there is a lawsuit that could happen with the parents who lost their son or daughter because of the sun getting connection with the firearm that the parents should have taken that firearm and locked it up in the 1st place
