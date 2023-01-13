ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

EMMANUEL 1.16×2=1
4d ago

whoever owns that gun whoever put it in a situation where a child could get to it is totally responsible absolutely not the child not at that age

empath
4d ago

Parents. For not securing the gun, for not teaching their kids about guns, and for them allowing their kids to be raised by video games.

Hope Lucier
4d ago

The parents are to blame because they obviously didn't have that firearm locked up properly and to stay out of young one's hands or didn't bother teaching the young one at that age to know what is right and wrong with the firearm and as far as I'm concerned it's the parents responsibility if they don't take that responsibility that that poor child has to go through it's life in prison because it had killed someone So as far as I'm concerned the parents are responsible the child is too because he should have not taken it to school or he should have not shown it to anyone or whatever the case may be without the parents acknowledgment there is a lawsuit that could happen with the parents who lost their son or daughter because of the sun getting connection with the firearm that the parents should have taken that firearm and locked it up in the 1st place

Mother Jones

6-Year-Old School Shooter Case Grows Even More Disturbing

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last Friday, school officials learned that the boy may have had a gun in his possession but failed to find it, the school system’s superintendent said late this week.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
People

Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Six-year-old student shot teacher with gun legally purchased by his mother

A six-year-old student accused of shooting his first-grade teacher in Virginia used a gun that was legally purchased by his mother, according to reports. Abigail Zwerner was teaching a normal lesson at her school in Newport News when the boy pulled out the gun at the desk where he was sitting, took aim and fired, police say. Ms Zwerner put up her hand but the bullet went through it and struck her in the chest. Police said on Monday that the shooting appeared to have been intentional - not accidental - after he had brought the gun to class...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

Wisconsin boy, 14, accused of shooting girlfriend in the head over breakup

A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy allegedly shot his girlfriend at least three times in the head after she tried breaking up with him. The girl, identified by family as 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, is miraculously expected to survive the shooting. Elia Olson, of Racine, was charged Tuesday as an adult for attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Racine County Eye. If convicted, Elia could spend the next 60 years in prison. On Sunday just before noon, the couple had walked down the railroad tracks in the city, about 25 miles south of Milwaukee, to smoke, Jazlene...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
New York Post

Teen mom was cuddling her baby son during execution by suspected cartel hitmen

Heartbreaking images show a 16-year-old mom lovingly cuddling her baby boy — the same position they were in when they were among six executed by suspected cartel hitmen in California. Mom Alissa Parraz was still clutching 10-month-old son Nycholas Nolan Parraz when they were found in a ditch outside the shot-up home in Goshen early Monday, officials and family said. Both had been shot in the head while trying to flee what the local sheriff described as a “cartel-style execution” at a house raided just a week earlier on a narcotics-related warrant. “I can’t wrap my head around what kind of monster would...
GOSHEN, CA
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
