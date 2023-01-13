Read full article on original website
Pair facing drug charges following traffic stop in Hamlet
HAMLET — A man and woman are facing drug charges after reportedly being in a vehicle with a stolen license tag. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team stopped a truck on Hyland Avenue on Jan. 13. The initial reason for the traffic stop is not given.
Man charged with DWI after shooting into, ramming vehicle on US 220, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting into a car and then ramming it during a road rage incident. Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to US 220 Business just south of McDowell Road on Friday about an armed person. Deputies spoke with the victim who said that […]
2 in custody after Lancaster home invasion that left woman dead and son shot, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. — Two suspects, including a juvenile, have been taken into custody for an alleged robbery at a Lancaster home that left a woman dead and her son hurt after being shot, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. The crime happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home...
Randolph County substation damaged by gunfire weeks after similar attack in Moore County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An EnergyUnited substation was damaged by gunfire on Tuesday morning, according to a statement released by EnergyUnited. Officials with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 10:40 a.m. reporting the damage to the substation at 6968 Post Road. Crews were able to keep the power on for EnergyUnited […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than seven years in prison for firearm charge
Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to 86 months in prison December 28, 2022 for possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. According to the release, the gun that Strange illegally possessed was previously used in...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam. The RCSO posted to social media on Saturday saying that there had been calls that morning regarding someone posing as a Sgt. Green and telling the intended victims they had missed jury duty. “This...
Woman killed in head-on crash on NC 150 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a crash on N.C. 150 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol. At 7:25 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on N.C. 150, south of Crews Lake Road. Troopers say Rebecca Raeann Reagan, 25, of Lexington, was driving a 2005 Toyota […]
2 killed, 4 injured in head-on crash in Darlington County, SCHP says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Highway 403 near Pocket Road at about 6:45 a.m. when two vehicles crashed head-on, according to the SCHP. The drivers of both vehicles were killed, […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two arrested in Bladen County following alleged counterfeit currency use
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, on January 12th. Both were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and...
1 person dead after crash in Robeson County, NCHP says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Robeson County, according to NCHP First Sgt. S.B. Lewis. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Highway 41 at Regan Church Road, according to Lewis. The driver of the car failed to yield the right of way […]
cbs17
Police ID teen shot dead in Fayetteville backyard, officers investigating homicide
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after someone was found dead in a backyard Sunday morning. At about 11:09 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on the 5300 block of Docia Circle in reference to a suspicious person lying in the backyard.
Marlboro County man out of jail on bond arrested in 2021 deadly shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person is facing charges in Marlboro County in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a 59-year-old man, authorities said. Lloyd Elvis-Lee Jackson, 48, also known as “Pa Oxendine,” was arrested on Jan. 6 at his home on Platt Road in the Tatum area and charged with […]
WMBF
NCHP: 1 killed in crash with 18-wheeler
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning, North Carolina Highway Patrol says. NCHP First Sgt SC Lewis said the fatal crash occurred just before 6 a.m., 18 wheeler and Toyota sedan on NC 41 at Regan Church Road just north of Lumberton - o.
2 North Carolina men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit currency, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
heraldadvocate.com
Two Bennettsville men charged with trafficking heroin and other charges
According to officials, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division attempted to conduct a vehicle stop at a residence on Coxe Road East in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County on Tuesday (Jan. 10) while investigating a missing persons case. During this vehicle stop, both the driver, Kevin...
19-year-old missing from Dillon County found safe, sheriff’s office says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old reported missing in Dillon County has been found safe, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
2 jailed on drug, weapons charges in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennettsville men are facing drug and weapons charges after they were arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop by Marlboro County deputies investigating a missing-persons case. Kevin Wayne Cook, 30, and Jackson Legrand Jackson, 41, are charged with trafficking heroin; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent […]
Hope Mills man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Randolph Co.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Hope Mills man is facing drug charges in Randolph County. Brandon Locklear, 35, was arrested Thursday. A Randolph County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over Locklear on Highway 64 at Eastern Randolph Road. After a search of the car, marijuana and paraphernalia were found. Locklear was...
wpde.com
Arrest made after woman stabbed at Darlington plant
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman was stabbed Thursday night at a plant on Old Florence Road in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said the woman is expected to be okay. The suspect, Renatta Wilson, is charged with assault and battery 1st-degree high and aggravated...
North Carolina man guilty of dealing fentanyl, heroin; son was in same room as drugs, US attorney says
During the drug deals, the dad bragged about how successful he was at dealing drugs and how he operated to avoid being caught, officials said.
