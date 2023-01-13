Read full article on original website
Was That ‘The Resident’ Series Finale? What We Could See in a Season 7
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 finale, “All Hands on Deck.”]. If this is how The Resident goes out, it does so on a happy note. Among the highlights: Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Billie (Jessica Lucas) say, “I love you.” The doctors save Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) granddaughter Sammie and Governor Betz (Steven Culp) — and, therefore, the hospital (thanks to their deal). Bell is entering Devon’s (Manish Dayal) MS trial. Devon proposes to Leela (Anuja Joshi), who becomes an attending.
Stephen Colbert to Adapt ‘The Chronicles of Amber’ Fantasy Novel Into TV Series
Stephen Colbert is joining Robert Kirkman‘s Skybound Entertainment to adapt Roger Zelazny’s seminal fantasy novel The Chronicles of Amber into a series. Colbert will now serve as executive producer under his Spartina production banner alongside Skybound Entertainment and Vincent Newman Entertainment for the adaptation, which was initially announced in 2016. The Chronicles of Amber is widely known as an inspiration for author George R.R. Martin, who was friends with Zelazny until he died in 1995 and has advocated for an adaptation for some time.
