Windsor, VA

windsorweekly.com

Jury awards $2,685 to Guardsman over Windsor traffic stop that went viral

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that the jury imposed $1,000 in punitive damages for Crocker’s illegal search. A former Windsor police officer is liable for assault — but not battery — of a Virginia National Guardsman during a December 2020 traffic stop that later went viral on social media and sparked accusations of racially motivated brutality.
WINDSOR, VA
windsorweekly.com

Death of Williamsburg teenager found near Windsor ruled a homicide

The death of a Williamsburg teenager whose body was found in Isle of Wight County over the weekend has been ruled a homicide. Isle of Wight sheriff’s deputies found 18-year-old Aonesty Selby lying dead on a dirt logging path in a remote area of the county off Blue Ridge Road, roughly one-and-a-half miles outside the town limits of Windsor, on Jan. 13. According to Capt. Tommy Potter, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, they’d been called to the scene around 9:30 that evening to a reported sighting of a deceased female.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

VPRJ: New drug charges for inmate

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A current inmate of the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail has been served with additional narcotics warrants after having been held without bond for numerous charges since mid-December, jail superintendent Col. Roy Witham said. Caleb S. Barnes, who had been in jail since Dec. 16 without...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Inmate dies at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate inside of Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Monday. At 10 a.m. an officer saw a medical emergency inside of a security block and called for medical and security help. Medical staff started to perform CPR and the use of an AED.
SUFFOLK, VA

