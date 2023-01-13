Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
windsorweekly.com
Jury awards $2,685 to Guardsman over Windsor traffic stop that went viral
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that the jury imposed $1,000 in punitive damages for Crocker’s illegal search. A former Windsor police officer is liable for assault — but not battery — of a Virginia National Guardsman during a December 2020 traffic stop that later went viral on social media and sparked accusations of racially motivated brutality.
Charges dismissed against Virginia Beach principal accused of reaching up woman's skirt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge on Tuesday morning dismissed the charges against a Virginia Beach principal accused of reaching up a woman's skirt last year. The Virginia Beach General District Court judge cited reasonable doubt in dismissing the charges against Joel Guldenschuh, a principal at Old Donation School.
Man posing as another person purchases 2 vehicles in Virginia Beach: Report
Virginia Beach Crimesolvers says a man posed as another person and purchased two vehicles. The suspect's identity is currently unknown.
WAVY News 10
Police: ShotSpotter technology leads to firearms, drug, traffic charges for VB man
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police using ShotSpotter technology arrested a man and charged him with multiple firearms and traffic charges, along with a drug charge. Sterling Nichols, 37, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with three counts of possession by firearm by felon, possession of Schedule...
Va. lawmakers consider gun purchase waiting period after Walmart mass shooting
State Delegate Cliff Hayes (D) is introducing legislation to implement a three-day waiting period to purchase guns in Virginia.
windsorweekly.com
Newport News man charged with killing teenager, leaving body in Isle of Wight County
A Newport News man has been charged with killing a Williamsburg teenager and leaving her body in Isle of Wight County. Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with the assistance of the Newport News Police Department, arrested Andarius McClelland on Jan. 17. Eighteen-year-old Aonesty Selby was found dead...
Police chief: Officers seized 'illegally procured weapons' from Virginia home
A Virginia Beach man is facing multiple charges and has been taken into custody after a federal search warrant was executed
windsorweekly.com
Death of Williamsburg teenager found near Windsor ruled a homicide
The death of a Williamsburg teenager whose body was found in Isle of Wight County over the weekend has been ruled a homicide. Isle of Wight sheriff’s deputies found 18-year-old Aonesty Selby lying dead on a dirt logging path in a remote area of the county off Blue Ridge Road, roughly one-and-a-half miles outside the town limits of Windsor, on Jan. 13. According to Capt. Tommy Potter, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, they’d been called to the scene around 9:30 that evening to a reported sighting of a deceased female.
Coast Guard to Hold Public Hearing into What Went Wrong in Spirit of Norfolk Engine Fire
It was a scary situation, but responders were widely praised for coming together to get everyone out safely. Now, the Coast Guard wants to look closer at the fire that destroyed the Spirit of Norfolk cruise boat and the response to that fire. The Coast Guard announced Tuesday it will...
Police respond to armed robbery at Laskin Road 7-Eleven
Police are now investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach early Tuesday morning.
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 2 killed in Hampton Roads
Gun violence continues to plaque cities across Hampton Roads. Two people have died and at least 10 others were hurt in a string of shootings over the weekend.
Boy assaulted 2 staff members on day he shot Richneck Elem. teacher: Police
The playground and the parking lot of Richneck Elementary School remain closed this week as police investigate after a six-year-old student shot his teacher in a classroom earlier this month.
WAVY News 10
Newport News man charged with murder in death of missing Williamsburg 18-year-old
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged with...
Man killed, another hurt in Park Place section of Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in the Park Place section of Norfolk early Sunday morning, police said. The investigation began when police were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 4:40 a.m. after two men showed up with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Heavily armed induvial in custody: Police
Virginia Beach Police took a heavily armed individual into custody after he was illegally parked, a city police official says
WAVY News 10
VPRJ: New drug charges for inmate
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A current inmate of the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail has been served with additional narcotics warrants after having been held without bond for numerous charges since mid-December, jail superintendent Col. Roy Witham said. Caleb S. Barnes, who had been in jail since Dec. 16 without...
USPS collection bins taped across Hampton Roads
Stolen mail could be a reason why our local bins are taped shut, but there are other feasible options for sending packages
Police investigating triple shooting in Portsmouth
The victims arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
WAVY News 10
Inmate dies at Western Tidewater Regional Jail
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate inside of Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Monday. At 10 a.m. an officer saw a medical emergency inside of a security block and called for medical and security help. Medical staff started to perform CPR and the use of an AED.
