The death of a Williamsburg teenager whose body was found in Isle of Wight County over the weekend has been ruled a homicide. Isle of Wight sheriff’s deputies found 18-year-old Aonesty Selby lying dead on a dirt logging path in a remote area of the county off Blue Ridge Road, roughly one-and-a-half miles outside the town limits of Windsor, on Jan. 13. According to Capt. Tommy Potter, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, they’d been called to the scene around 9:30 that evening to a reported sighting of a deceased female.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO