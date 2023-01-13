Legendary soundtrack composer John Williams, 90, has announced that he will not retire from music after the fifth 'Indiana Jones' film. Williams has won 25 Grammys during his 50-year career. He is the composer of the soundtracks of 'Star Wars', 'Superman' and 'Harry Potter', among others. In an interview last June, the composer said he was set to retire from music. However, in a recent appearance with Steven Spielberg, Williams confessed to have changed his mind. “Steven is a lot of things. He’s a director, he’s a producer ... he’s a philanthropist, he’s an educator. One thing he isn’t, is a man you can say ‘no’ to,” John Williams. With these words, Williams confirmed that he is not yet retiring from music and that he will continue to be part of Spielberg's projects. The 90-year-old composer assured to be entering the best decade of his life, to which he added: "[Music] It's my life, a day without music is a mistake." 'Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny', the last film for which Williams has composed a soundtrack, will be released on June 30, 2023.

14 HOURS AGO