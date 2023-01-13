Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Related
Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Axl Rose tried to comfort Lisa Marie Presley over the suicide death of her son
Axl Rose tried to comfort Lisa Marie Presley over the suicide death of her son. The Guns N’ Roses singer, 60, revealed his “awkward” attempts to bring her solace over Benjamin Keough’s passing in 2020 aged 27 as he opened up about his sadness over her death and their years-long friendship.
WFMZ-TV Online
"A day without music is a mistake": Legendary composer John Williams is not retiring
Legendary soundtrack composer John Williams, 90, has announced that he will not retire from music after the fifth 'Indiana Jones' film. Williams has won 25 Grammys during his 50-year career. He is the composer of the soundtracks of 'Star Wars', 'Superman' and 'Harry Potter', among others. In an interview last June, the composer said he was set to retire from music. However, in a recent appearance with Steven Spielberg, Williams confessed to have changed his mind. “Steven is a lot of things. He’s a director, he’s a producer ... he’s a philanthropist, he’s an educator. One thing he isn’t, is a man you can say ‘no’ to,” John Williams. With these words, Williams confirmed that he is not yet retiring from music and that he will continue to be part of Spielberg's projects. The 90-year-old composer assured to be entering the best decade of his life, to which he added: "[Music] It's my life, a day without music is a mistake." 'Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny', the last film for which Williams has composed a soundtrack, will be released on June 30, 2023.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pivotal 'Titanic' scene reenacted to disprove theory about the film
Did Rose sink Jack's chances in "Titanic"? Now there's a forensic reenactment of the so-called door scene. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
Comments / 0