ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Taste of Country

Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]

Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
CALABASAS, CA
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
iheart.com

Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'

Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
WFMZ-TV Online

Axl Rose tried to comfort Lisa Marie Presley over the suicide death of her son

Axl Rose tried to comfort Lisa Marie Presley over the suicide death of her son. The Guns N’ Roses singer, 60, revealed his “awkward” attempts to bring her solace over Benjamin Keough’s passing in 2020 aged 27 as he opened up about his sadness over her death and their years-long friendship.
WFMZ-TV Online

"A day without music is a mistake": Legendary composer John Williams is not retiring

Legendary soundtrack composer John Williams, 90, has announced that he will not retire from music after the fifth 'Indiana Jones' film. Williams has won 25 Grammys during his 50-year career. He is the composer of the soundtracks of 'Star Wars', 'Superman' and 'Harry Potter', among others. In an interview last June, the composer said he was set to retire from music. However, in a recent appearance with Steven Spielberg, Williams confessed to have changed his mind. “Steven is a lot of things. He’s a director, he’s a producer ... he’s a philanthropist, he’s an educator. One thing he isn’t, is a man you can say ‘no’ to,” John Williams. With these words, Williams confirmed that he is not yet retiring from music and that he will continue to be part of Spielberg's projects. The 90-year-old composer assured to be entering the best decade of his life, to which he added: "[Music] It's my life, a day without music is a mistake." 'Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny', the last film for which Williams has composed a soundtrack, will be released on June 30, 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy