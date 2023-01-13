Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Apple iPhone 15: Everything we know so far and what we want to see
There's a lot to look forward to when it comes to Apple's 2023 iPhone lineup. We’ve become so accustomed to Apple’s iterative smartphone launches each year that the iPhone 14 event represented one of the most exciting in recent memory. Sure, the base model was practically identical to its predecessor, but Apple gave us a Plus instead of a Mini and the Pro devices introduced a brand-new punch hole display.
digg.com
Apple's Latest iPad Pro Is Unbelievably Powerful
Sporting Apple's custom M2 chip, the iPad Pro is easily the best tablet that money can buy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. If you want a proper general computing experience from your tablet, it's worth investing in the iPad Pro. Cheap tablets are fine for watching movies or reading ebooks, but the beefy iPad Pro has enough horsepower to actually get things done quickly and efficiently.
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
iPads in 2023 — here’s what to expect
Apple will no doubt release new iPads in 2023 — this is what we expect, based on recent rumors and reports.
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
Android Headlines
Motorola launches the Moto G Play 2023
Motorola has a foothold in the premium smartphone market, but its bread and butter is the mid-range sector. The Lenovo-owned company just launched the latest addition to its popular Moto G series. The Moto G Play 2023 just launched today, and you might to look into this device. This phone...
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
Android Authority
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Samsung tech deals: Save on phones, tablets, smartwatches and more
Samsung is still offering several deals on tech devices even as the holidays have come to an end. The retailers is offering big discounts on smartphones and other electronics within its popular product lineup. Many of the deals from Samsung run through Sunday, Jan. 15, while others are slated to end on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Apple might be working on its own Micro LED displays for iPhone
Apple's own Micro LED screens could start appearing in its products from next year, sources say.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 series battery life: What to expect?
Samsung's upcoming flagships pack some welcome and unexpected improvements. With the next Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for early February, we expect Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones to launch imminently. As with previous generations, the South Korean giant will launch three devices this year, each competing in a different price class.
Phone Arena
Oppo Find N2: Why did Oppo win where Microsoft keeps failing? Surface Duo should take notes
Ah, Microsoft. Love it or hate it, it was right there, alongside Apple, making the personal computer a household thing back when that was a challenge. Not too long ago, prior to the year 2000, a lot of people weren't really into computers, so like Apple, Microsoft was constantly working on making its operating system – Windows – as non-threatening, easy-to-use, and functional as possible.
The 10 Best Accessories to Level-Up Your iPad
Whether you’re looking for a belated holiday gift or you can’t figure out what you want to use your gift cards on, buying accessories for Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report iPad is always a good idea. There are a ton of accessories you can get for...
Phone Arena
Highly accurate tipster says LG unit will assemble key part for Apple Watch in 2024
Last week we passed along two rumors regarding the future of the Apple Watch. One, from analyst Jeff Pu, said that the second-generation premium Apple Watch Ultra will arrive in 2023 or 2024 sporting a 2.1-inch micro-LED display (larger than the current 1.92-inch screen). The second bit of speculation came from highly accurate tipster Ross Young. The latter, who is co-founder, and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has excellent supply chain contacts especially when it comes to displays and panels.
Comments / 0