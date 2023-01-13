Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 series: You'll be able to experience the flagships at these pop-up locations
Eager to try out Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series before it hits the shelves? Samsung will be unveiling its next lineup of flagships on February 1, but we still don't know when the anticipated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in brick and mortar stores for you to play around with.
Phone Arena
Google may soon summon the force to (finally!) challenge Apple's AirTag
If you're the least bit familiar with the convenience and ease of use of Tile devices and Apple AirTags, you've probably wondered at one point or another why Google never expressed a formal intention or informal interest in joining this market. After all, even Samsung has its own line of Galaxy SmartTags that are, well, extremely similar to the more popular aforementioned trackers.
Phone Arena
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is not expected to arrive before August but the leaks surrounding the device have started to intensify. Over the weekend we saw a report that said that the phone will adopt a new hinge technology to help the device fold flat and eliminate the crease. It appears that the rumors were spot on as Samsung apparently showed a prototype at CES 2023 that folds without a gap.
Phone Arena
Specs for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ leak
Germany's WinFuture has published the specs for two of the models that are part of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series that will be unveiled on February 1st. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will get rid of the camera island reducing sharply the protrusion of the rear camera lenses. That might be the most striking design change for the two models.
Phone Arena
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra may be released in April, but that might be redundant
So, you might’ve heard that the Xiaomi 13 line of phones launched last month in China. Currently, the line consists of two phones: the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which seems to have outstanding camera performance. However, even before the latest Mi company flagships were showcased, rumors pointed to a potential third model too.
Phone Arena
Vote now: What's the perfect screen size for a tablet?
We've talked a lot about screen size on a smartphone here on PhoneArena, and over the years, the perfect number has shifted many times, mostly toward the higher digits. That's perfectly understandable, but what about tablets?. This is a good question to ask because the size of the display on...
Phone Arena
Motorola's gorgeous Edge 30 Fusion powerhouse is on sale at a great price (with free earbuds)
Motorola sells a whole bunch of smartphones in the US, many of which are annoyingly difficult to differentiate at a first (or second, or third) glance, but the 6.55-inch Edge 30 Fusion is undeniably and refreshingly easy to tell apart from pretty much any other handset out there, regardless of its manufacturer.
Phone Arena
Oscar winner Charlie Kaufman shot a short film entirely with a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
You know those stunning "Shot on iPhone" commercials and short films Apple has been using to highlight the incredible cinematic video recording skills of its handsets for several years now?. Samsung has actually done a couple of similar publicity stunts of its own recently, giving among others an opportunity to...
Phone Arena
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
You might not know what it's called, but when you swipe to the right from the first home page on your Android phone, you see the Google Discover feed. There you scroll down on a list of stories that Google knows you have an interest in. For example, this writer's Discover page shows tech stories (including some written by my colleagues and myself for PhoneArena), articles on the sports I follow (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL), stories about the Beatles, and reports about the stock market.
Phone Arena
Samsung adds the Galaxy S22 family to its official Self-Repair program ahead of the S23 launch
Expected for a really, really, really, reeeeeally long time and finally inaugurated less than six months ago, Samsung's official Self-Repair program for (select) Galaxy smartphones and tablets is today expanding to a bunch of additional devices. These are unsurprisingly the premium S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra handsets, as well...
Phone Arena
OPPO Find N2 Flip global version alleged specs revealed by Geekbench listing
OPPO is arguably one of the best competitors in the race for the best foldable phone on the market, situated right next to the likes of Samsung. The latest endeavor by OPPO on this niche frontier is the OPPO Find N2 Flip, which already debuted in China on December 15, 2022, but recent Geekbench test results hint at a potential global release in the near future.
Phone Arena
The RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone is going global this February
The RedMagic 8 Pro became unveiled last month in China, but it wasn’t confirmed if it will make its way overseas to the west. That, however, changed today, as Nubia confirmed that their latest gaming smartphone will see a global release next month. The RedMagic 8 Pro will be...
Phone Arena
Extraordinary new deal makes the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) cheaper than ever
Even though it's been raining snowing cool deals and substantial discounts on Motorola phones (and especially Motorola mid-rangers) for the last two or three months, "professional" bargain hunters will undoubtedly be delighted to see one model in the company's extensive Moto G lineup hit a new all-time low price today with absolutely no strings attached.
Phone Arena
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
On Tuesday Samsung introduced its third 200MP camera sensor, the ISOCELL HP2. The sensor features 200 million 0.6-micrometer (μm) pixels using a 1/1.3-inch optical format. This is a sensor size that is deployed in 108MP main smartphone cameras allowing users of high-end smartphones to have a high-resolution camera without having to deal with large camera bumps. The HP2 has already entered mass production.
Phone Arena
OnePlus Nord CE 3 real photos leak, revealing cameras, ports and body design
While OnePlus hasn’t gone on record with confirming the imminent release of the Nord CE 3, a new report from MySmartPrice suggests that the release may happen as early as this summer. As if that wasn’t enough, they’ve also come forward with a slew of leaked photos, courtesy of a reputable, but anonymous tipster.
Phone Arena
You must watch this hands-on video showing off a Pixel Fold mock-up
A YouTube content creator with the handle Dave2Dave has posted a hands-on video with a Pixel Fold mock-up unit. The "blank model" of the first foldable Pixel is believed to be authentic as far as the dimensions are concerned. As pointed out in the video, these types of mock-ups could be used by case manufacturers to create cases for the Fold that can be on store shelves as soon as the phone is released.
Phone Arena
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Oppo is one of the smartphone brands owned by China's BBK Electronics. The latter also owns Vivo, OnePlus, Realme, and iQOO. Oppo has been one of the most innovative companies in this space and was the first to introduce the periscope lens back in 2017. Oppo also has taken fast charging to the technological limits of USB-C by creating A 240W charging system for smartphones that will debut in stablemate Realme's GT Neo 5 to be unveiled next month.
Phone Arena
New Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 update brings handy diagnostics tool and One UI 5.1 confirmation
Commercially released less than five months ago, Samsung's Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have already impressively received a couple of (minor) software updates with cool new watch faces, stability improvements, and security patches in tow. According to a few happy users on Reddit and the official...
Phone Arena
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Last week, we passed along a few rumors from analyst Jeff Pu and tipster Ross Young related to future Apple Watch models. Pu said that the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, expected to be released late in Q3 of 2024, will sport a new display. While the first-generation timepiece has a 1.92-inch LTPO AMOLED display, the sequel will feature a 2.1-inch micro-LED display.
Phone Arena
The Apple iPhone had its largest global market share of all time during Q4 2022
The final quarter of 2022 was not such a great one for the smartphone industry. Research firm Canalys released a report today revealing that smartphone deliveries declined by 17% to less than 1.2 million units for the three months from October through December 2022. Apple was on top and had its highest quarterly market share ever at 25% even though it suffered from production shortfalls when employees at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory left to avoid a COVID crackdown. During the 2021 fourth quarter, Apple had a 23% share of global smartphone shipments.
Comments / 0