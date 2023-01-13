Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking BeneathPen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Bask In The Sunlight At This West Michigan Library!?
I do not think it is just me who is not handling the lack of sunlight very well. Not getting enough sunlight or Vitamin D can cause a lot of different systems, including depression. According to Healthline,. "Without enoughsun exposure, your serotonin levels can dip. Low levels of serotonin are...
There is a Fun Way to Axe Your Bad Habits in Grand Rapids
How are you doing on those New Year's resolutions? Statistics show that most people have given up on their resolutions by the second Friday of the New Year. That would have been on Friday the 13th! Studies show that only 55% of those who make resolutions last a full month.
Want to Buy a Bowling Alley? This One’s Up For Sale in West Michigan
Always wanted to own a bowling alley? There's one for sale in West Michigan - and it's complete with living space!. Snowden Sunset Lanes in Allegan is on the market. After initially announcing its permanent closure in 2021, it seems the bowling alley has stayed open. A post to Facebook...
Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?
We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
Popular Grand Rapids BBQ Takeout Joint Shutting its Doors
After six years in business, a popular Grand Rapids BBQ joint is permanently closing. Big Daddy Pete's BBQ at 2921 Eastern Ave SE shared news of the closure to Facebook on January 12, saying,. After six years of providing traditional slow smoked BBQ with a side of good ole hospitality...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Ghost Town or Shadow Town? Pompeii in Gratiot County, Michigan: 1900-2000s
Pompeii is one of those Mid-Michigan towns that seldom gets visitors or tourists. It is called a 'ghost town' by some, referring to the fact that it is not what it once was. Looking at the photo gallery below, you'll see that Pompeii appeared to be a thriving little community; compared to some images from the 2000s, which show many original old buildings completely gone.
My Magic GR
Gilda’s LaughFest 2023 Will Feature Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes And More!
Grand Rapids, get ready to laugh! Gilda's LaughFest 2023 is happening March 8-12, 2023. The festival benefits Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which provides free emotional healthcare to children, adults, families, and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause.
Grand Rapids Newest Pet Store Offers The Best For Your Pets Naturally
We love our pets, and a lot of us like to treat them like they're a member of the family. So, naturally we want them to live their best lives. But if you love your pets, obviously you want the best for them, right? Then maybe it's time you try to feed them the best thing you can.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Stores. Will Grand Rapids Lose Theirs?
No doubt the brick and mortar segment of the retail industry is struggling. People are shopping online so much that they are not visiting their favorite stores for in-store shopping, and it's been especially difficult for the home good market. Bed Bath & Beyond, one of the leaders in home...
Bark’s New Next Top Dog Model is a Michigan Golden Retriever
Someone is about to walk the runway on all four paws! A dog from Holland, Michigan has been selected as one of the winners in BARK's Top Dog Model contest. Bark, the dog supply company known for its BARK Box, set out late last year to find 10 "good boys and girls" to be the face of their dog food. They encouraged owners of Chihuahuas, Dachshunds, Frenchies, Pit bulls, Boxers, Aussies, Labs, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, and Doodles to submit their fur baby's pictures and a short bio about what makes them so special.
Adults Can Let Loose At These Grand Rapids Attractions
If you need a little release after a hard day at work or a boss that irritated you, maybe a rage room is what you need. No need to scream into a pillow because Break Room Therapy allows you to let your anger out with a little smashing. "Break Room...
Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
Joe’s Service Station In Muskegon Donates Car To Family In Need
Helping a person in need is one of the most gratifying things a person or business can do and that is exactly what Joe's Service Station did for a family in Muskegon. I have worked in the same career for 30 years and in each of those years there has always been some giving back to the community. Whether it was a food drive, coat drive, blood drive, money drive, or whatever the cause it was very gratifying knowing that I and others could make a positive difference in someone else's life.
This Is Where Winning $1 Million Lotto Tickets Were Sold In Michigan Last Year
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, January 13th is an estimated $1.35 billion with a cash option payout of $707.9 million. Like most people I've made the tough decision to finally buy a ticket now that it's back over a billion dollars. But with the drawing being on Friday the...
Today is MLK Day – Will You Get Your Mail?
Today is MLK Day honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, and it is a Federal holiday. So, you may be wondering what is closed and what might be open. For one thing, many schools are closed to honor Dr. King. However, to answer your question will I get my mail, no...
Speeding Driver Loses Control On US-131 And Crashes Into Building
Looking at these pictures from the Michigan State Police it's safe to say the teen driver is lucky to be alive and able to walk away from this crash with just minor injuries. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,. motor vehicle crashes are the number one...
More Than 30 Cars Have Been Broken Into in Kent County Already in 2023
In the first 11 days of 2023, 34 vehicles have been broken into Kent County, with many of the thefts happening in one area of Grand Rapids. Kent County Sheriff's Office Warns of Vehicle Break-Ins Following a rash of car break-ins at senior living communities this past weekend, the Kent...
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0