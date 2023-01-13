ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Magic GR

Bask In The Sunlight At This West Michigan Library!?

I do not think it is just me who is not handling the lack of sunlight very well. Not getting enough sunlight or Vitamin D can cause a lot of different systems, including depression. According to Healthline,. "Without enoughsun exposure, your serotonin levels can dip. Low levels of serotonin are...
HOLLAND, MI
My Magic GR

Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?

We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
MUSKEGON, MI
My Magic GR

Ghost Town or Shadow Town? Pompeii in Gratiot County, Michigan: 1900-2000s

Pompeii is one of those Mid-Michigan towns that seldom gets visitors or tourists. It is called a 'ghost town' by some, referring to the fact that it is not what it once was. Looking at the photo gallery below, you'll see that Pompeii appeared to be a thriving little community; compared to some images from the 2000s, which show many original old buildings completely gone.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR

Gilda’s LaughFest 2023 Will Feature Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes And More!

Grand Rapids, get ready to laugh! Gilda's LaughFest 2023 is happening March 8-12, 2023. The festival benefits Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which provides free emotional healthcare to children, adults, families, and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Bark’s New Next Top Dog Model is a Michigan Golden Retriever

Someone is about to walk the runway on all four paws! A dog from Holland, Michigan has been selected as one of the winners in BARK's Top Dog Model contest. Bark, the dog supply company known for its BARK Box, set out late last year to find 10 "good boys and girls" to be the face of their dog food. They encouraged owners of Chihuahuas, Dachshunds, Frenchies, Pit bulls, Boxers, Aussies, Labs, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, and Doodles to submit their fur baby's pictures and a short bio about what makes them so special.
HOLLAND, MI
My Magic GR

Joe’s Service Station In Muskegon Donates Car To Family In Need

Helping a person in need is one of the most gratifying things a person or business can do and that is exactly what Joe's Service Station did for a family in Muskegon. I have worked in the same career for 30 years and in each of those years there has always been some giving back to the community. Whether it was a food drive, coat drive, blood drive, money drive, or whatever the cause it was very gratifying knowing that I and others could make a positive difference in someone else's life.
MUSKEGON, MI
My Magic GR

Today is MLK Day – Will You Get Your Mail?

Today is MLK Day honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, and it is a Federal holiday. So, you may be wondering what is closed and what might be open. For one thing, many schools are closed to honor Dr. King. However, to answer your question will I get my mail, no...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy