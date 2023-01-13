Read full article on original website
buildingindiana.com
Contractor Selected for Fort Wayne Terminal Expansion
Clayco, a real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm, was recently awarded the Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion project, as a part of the airport’s continuing Project Gateway. Construction of the Mead & Hunt designed project will commence in May 2023 and includes the renovation of approximately 10,500-square-feet of concourse area, as well as the expansion of approximately 5,000-square-feet of first level space designated for airport operations.
Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested after multi-state pursuit
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit. Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.
Fire crews return to southeast Fort Wayne home where dog died in fire
No people were hurt but a dog died following a heavy fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday night.
thevillagereporter.com
Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash
Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire
FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
westbendnews.net
Multi-State Pursuit ends in Williams County
Mill Creek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line. At approximately 8:37PM, a trooper with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the pursuit vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US20 near County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended in a single vehicle crash on County Road 20/N west of US127. The suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. After a physical altercation in a field east of US127, the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation.
wfft.com
I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
963xke.com
Troopers arrest drunk driver after US 27 crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a man has been arrested for his role in a crash that hurt two women on Thursday of last week. Police say that the man’s blood alcohol content was over two times the legal limit when he was driving his van with his teenage son in the front sear on US 27 around 6:40 p.m.
wtvbam.com
Identities of four victims of Fremont, Indiana fire released by ISP
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – Indiana State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating an early Saturday morning house fire in Fremont, Indiana which claimed the lives of a mother and her three children. According to the Steuben County dispatch record, at 5:02 a.m. a 911 call...
wtvbam.com
GoFundMe fundraiser raises over $16,000 to help Fremont, Indiana fire victims
FREMONT, IND. (WTVB) – A GoFundMe page that was set up in the aftermath of a fire that killed four persons including three children on Saturday morning in Fremont, Indiana has raised over $16,000 so far. It was set up by family member Samantha Korlowicz with a goal of...
‘My heart and soul’: Antiques on Broadway facing closure
An antique mall that's been a fixture on Broadway in the downtown area for two decades is possibly closing in lieu of its building being sold.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne man
Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.
963xke.com
FWPD looking for lateral transfers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
Times-Bulletin
Wild Willy’s to reopen under familiar ownership
VAN WERT — A change in ownership at a long-time Van Wert restaurant will welcome back a familiar face. The original owner, William Gamble, has purchased Wild Willy’s Pizza at 209 S. Washington Street. Addison King, operations manager, says they hope to reopen in the first week of...
WANE-TV
Pillars of Hope monument to honor Dr. King
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams speaks with Fort Wayne City Council members Michelle Chambers and Russ Jehl to discuss the resolution they were involved with to erect the Pillars of Hope to mark Dr. King’s speech in Fort Wayne in 1963. The monument is planned to be finished later this year.
WOWO News
Sunday Night Two Car Crash Leaves Two Dead In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Two people are dead following a Sunday night crash that resulted in both cars engulfed in flames. It happened around 9:30 p.m. where police were called to Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road, in reference to a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, police found two cars involved in the crash completely engulfed in flames. According to preliminary reports, an eastbound passenger car and a westbound passenger car collided. The collision caused both cars to become fully engulfed in flames upon impact.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Three Join Sheriff’s Office
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith recently welcomed three new hires to the department. Merit deputy Jacob Anderson, of Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A North Manchester High School graduate, he and his wife, Jennifer, have...
