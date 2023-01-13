ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

White House: DeSantis is making a mockery of US immigration system

By Haisten Willis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Comments / 9

Last Man Standing
2d ago

Sure, Biden. Your party has refused to even acknowledge there is a problem. Trying to blame DeSantis is nothing but deflection. Own it and deal with it.

Reply
6
FnnwthU
1d ago

he's doing what he has to do to protect his states citizens and the country as a whole. because the obiden clowns aren't doing anything about it but making it worse.

Reply
2
Please go away
1d ago

How can he make a mockery of something that is overwhelming his State? Maybe the Federal Government should have listened to what the states said instead of pushing their own agenda.

Reply
2
Related
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
270K+
Followers
75K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy