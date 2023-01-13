Read full article on original website
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
SpaceX plans largest launch in world history next month
SpaceX will be ready for the first ever launch of its Starship and Super Heavy Booster rocket as early as next month, CEO Elon Musk has announced.The combined launch system is set to be the largest in history, overtaking Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) that lifted off in November.It will mark the first orbital flight test of SpaceX’s Mars-bound rocket, lifting off from the firm’s Starbase facility in Texas before splashing down in two separate parts in the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.“We have a real shot at late February,” Mr Musk tweeted. “March launch attempt appears highly...
After hypersonic missiles, US Air Force sets eye on air-breathing hypersonic jet
After the recent success of its hypersonic missile, the U.S. Air Force has not set its eyes on developing an air-breathing hypersonic aircraft. The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded the contract for the development of the system to Reston, Virginia-based Leidos, a company release said. The U.S....
Business Insider
China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around
The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By Asteroid Impact That Eradicated Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the 'Chicxulub' asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probable trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth
The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos If We Ever Discover an Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion.
Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
Business Insider
5 places World War III could start in 2023
In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
CNET
'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
Joe Biden Inches Toward War with Iran, Makes Israel Full Military Partner
The U.S. military is refocusing from the "war on terror" to potential combat with the Big Four: China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
‘Wings like cracked eggshells’: Richard Branson faces turbulence over safety of space flights
In a desert basin in New Mexico, Richard Branson hopes history will be made later this year with the launch of Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flights to the edge of space, with tickets costing about $450,000 (£370,000) each. It is an ambitious schedule to launch the “world’s first...
