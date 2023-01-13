Read full article on original website
Related
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
The Number of People Visiting Maine Campgrounds in 2022 Just Broke a Record
Since 1936, Maine's license plates have had the slogan "Vacationland" on them, and for good reason. More and more people keep coming to our state to enjoy all it has to offer, not the least of which are Maine State Parks. New numbers released by the Maine Department of Agriculture,...
These Are 20 of the Best Italian Restaurants in New Hampshire
One of the many things about the New Hampshire Seacoast is its history. Not just in a textbook sense, but personal sense. If you drive down Lafayette Road, you’ll likely pass by several places the conjure up memories from your early days in the area or even your childhood. When I pass by the Airfield Café, I think about all the French toast I had in the café’s original location before graduating to Minnie Mouse pancakes in the newer, fancier incarnation (not for me. I get Mickey Mouse pancakes).
Maine’s Acadia National Park Nearly Surpassed 4 Million Visitors in 2022
It was another banner year for one of Maine's shining stars. Acadia National Park had nearly 4 million visits in 2022. According to Bangor Daily News, Maine's only national park had 3.97 million visits last year. That's the second highest visit total in the park's 104-year history. The only higher year was 2021, when the visits topped 4 million.
12 Unwritten New Hampshire Rules That All Granite Staters Know
It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times their observations are obvious. For instance, someone who's lived in Florida their whole life will definitely be shocked when experiencing their first frigid New England winter. Other times, though, they may be thinking of something more specific or obscure, like not legally having to wear a helmet on a motorcycle.
10 Things in Maine Cheaper Right Now Than a Dozen Eggs
Well, there goes a cheap meal that was a go-to. Eggs right now, according to CNN, are almost 60% more expensive than they were last year. Now we all probably thought it was due to the crappy economy and inflation. You aren't wrong, but the biggest reason for the little egg price hike is a terrible avian flu outbreak! Millions of chickens perished because of it. Right now in Maine, the average price for eggs (and it varies wildly) is around $5.50. Prices can go as high as 8 bucks for organic to 3 dollars for a 6-pack.
Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?
Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
What Cowboy Boots Perched Around New England Farms Mean
Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England
Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
Did You Know Maine Held the Record for World’s 2 Tallest Snowman?
This may shock you – but in the wintertime, New England used to get snow. Yes, we’ve gotten some flurries this winter. But they stayed on the ground about as long as Mac Jones will wind up staying in Foxboro. Back in the old days, when winter was...
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Maine Cat With the Saddest Eyes Has Been Waiting Months for Adoption
For most people. there's a pit that forms in our stomach when a certain commercial comes on TV. That commercial is for the ASPCA, and features a montage of cats and dogs with the saddest eyes you've ever witnessed, all while a Sarah McLachlan song plays in the background. For a handful of people, it's too much. For others, it's a reminder of how cruel this world can be to some pets. It's the sad eyes that draw us in and make us want to help. What if they were right in your backyard?
The Top 10 Most Popular Maine Tourist Attractions
This is ranked by attendance in 2021. I was surprised by some of the attractions that made the top 10. I have been to seven out of ten. Remember this is by attendance in 2021. The numbers were put together by MaineBiz. They provided just how many people visited. You may not be surprised at who came in first, but I bet you are surprised at how popular some attractions are.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
Christmas Came Early: Santa’s Village in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar
If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. Despite the fact that the winter season hasn't really been, well, frigid so far, we're still looking forward to when temperatures warm up and the world becomes sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park and Story Land to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
Do You Remember These Hilarious Ads for Dunkin Donuts in New England?
Since New England’s favorite breakfast chain expanded to California in 2015, America truly has run on Dunkin. No longer an “only in the Northeast” attraction, Dunkin has grown to become nationally and perhaps even globally popular. It's so popular, in fact, that Cambridge native Ben Affleck went...
Despite What You May Think, These 3 New England States Have Some of the Best Drivers
I've heard it time and time again, New Englanders don't know how to drive. Well, I mostly hear that Massholes (Massachusetts residents) don't know how to drive. Honestly, I think there are bad drivers in every state. I am going, to be honest with you, Mainers are not the best drivers when it comes to merging on the highway or when it comes to using their blinkers (turning signals).
This Maine Pizza Went on a 9+ Hour Delivery to a Super Fan in New Jersey
When I moved away from Maine for a few years, I mourned a handful of restaurants. I used to wish I could get a Bruce’s Burrito overnight shipped to me and I would do some crazy things for Pat’s Pizza. A favorite food from a specific restaurant is...
103.7 WCYY
Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0