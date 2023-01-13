Read full article on original website
Related
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sees more use but with increased quality of service
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is seeing more requests for help after changing from its older ten-digit number to the three digit '988'. Formerly known as the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the 988 service has received over 1.7 million requests over calls, text and chat messages from July to November 2022, its first five months of operation.
fox32chicago.com
A breakdown of 2022's billion-dollar weather disasters
CHICAGO - The onslaught of storms that California has seen the past several days could end up being the first billion-dollar weather disaster for our country in 2023. If this year ends up being like the last five years, there could be another 17 billion-dollar weather disasters on the way before the 2023 ends.
KCRG.com
Illinois paramedics charged with murder after patient dies in their care
Their son Sebastion died in 2021 after taking what he believed was a Percocet before bed. It was actually 'fake' pill laced with fentanyl. University study shows potential target area to fight withdrawal. Updated: 7 hours ago. Blocking the enzyme also curbs the part of the brain that activates the...
Iowa Boys HS Basketball top 10 for each class
BOONE, Iowa — Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings. The third edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released. The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member. Here are the rankings...
Comments / 0