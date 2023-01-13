ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WQAD

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sees more use but with increased quality of service

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is seeing more requests for help after changing from its older ten-digit number to the three digit '988'. Formerly known as the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the 988 service has received over 1.7 million requests over calls, text and chat messages from July to November 2022, its first five months of operation.
IOWA STATE
fox32chicago.com

A breakdown of 2022's billion-dollar weather disasters

CHICAGO - The onslaught of storms that California has seen the past several days could end up being the first billion-dollar weather disaster for our country in 2023. If this year ends up being like the last five years, there could be another 17 billion-dollar weather disasters on the way before the 2023 ends.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WQAD

Iowa Boys HS Basketball top 10 for each class

BOONE, Iowa — Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings. The third edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released. The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member. Here are the rankings...
BOONE, IA

