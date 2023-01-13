Read full article on original website
WSFA
Autauga County woman remembers her brother killed in tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All that is left of Stephanie Brown’s home in Autauga County is her front porch. Her mobile home was destroyed in last week’s twister. She was out of the house and running errands when the storm struck. “And the next news I got...
Weekend shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
One man is dead, and another is jailed following a weekend shooting in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon. Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded at 2:48 p.m. to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue on a report of a person shot. Lewis Woodall, 58, was...
19-year-old found shot dead in wrecked SUV in Sylacauga
A 19-year-old was killed Monday in a shooting in Sylacauga. Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Cameron Dontae Rogers. He lived in Sylacauga. Lt. Willis Whatley said officers on patrol responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in Drew Court. Once on the scene, they found an SUV that appeared to have crashed into a parked vehicle on the side of the road.
Suspect charged with murder in 2022 slaying of 81-year-old Sylacauga man
Formal murder charges have been filed against the suspect in the slaying of an 81-year-old man in Sylacauga. Christopher Adam Grantham is charged in the killing of Douglas Jude, who police say sustained “an extensive amount of trauma.”. On Nov. 26, 2022, Sylacauga police responded to a traffic crash...
californiaexaminer.net
The Same Family Lost 4 Members In The Alabama Tornado
Officials said on Saturday that four of the nine people killed by the tornado that ripped across Alabama earlier this week belonged to the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) stated in a news release that the four victims were connected and resided at two residences on the same road in Prattville, Alabama.
Wetumpka Herald
Little Bit of Texas death under investigation
The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating the death of a 50 year old man following an altercation outside a Wetumpka business. Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said his department is investigating the Saturday morning death at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas on U.S. Highway 231 and is working with the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in determining the cause of death and potential charges.
tallasseetribune.com
CALL TO ACTION: Want to help tornado victims? Here’s how.
A donation drop-off location has been established in Elmore County to provide aid to those in need due to recent severe weather events in Autauga, Coosa and Elmore Counties. Phoenix Wetumpka Industrial Investors have made around 200,000 square feet of their warehouse space located at 3145 Elmore Rd., Wetumpka, available for donation drop off and storage.
Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado
A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Murder in Narrow Lane Road Shooting
Montgomery police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on Narrow Lane Road. Police say they have charged 29-year-old Brandon Taylor of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver of Montgomery. Tolliver was shot in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on...
wbrc.com
No injuries in accident involving Chilton County school bus
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating an accident that happened Tuesday afternoon involving a Chilton County school bus. According to the Clanton Fire Department, the accident happened at the 212 overpass. The Chilton County School District says the students and driver are safe. Another bus was brought to...
WSFA
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
Autauga County family to 10 adopted, foster children lose home to storm: ‘I thought we were going to die’
Phillip Desedare rode out the tornado that struck Autauga County on Thursday packed in a closet with seven family members and four dogs. Desedare and his wife, Vicki, are foster parents who live on Autauga County 68. The three family homes on their property were in the path of the...
alabamanews.net
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
WSFA
Man charged in Jan. 11 Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Jan. 11 homicide investigation. Brandon Taylor, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the death of Juwan Tolliver, 25, of Montgomery. Authorities said Tolliver was found with fatal injuries last Wednesday in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road.
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
alabamanews.net
Lowndes County Man Killed in Wreck
A Lowndes County man has been killed in a two-car crash. Alabama State Troopers say 33-year-old Renardo McCall of Letohatchee was driving a car that collided head-on with another car driven by 33-year-old Joshua Henderson of Wetumpka. Investigators say McCall was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on...
WSFA
Man charged with murder in Sunday shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after a fatal shooting Sunday in Montgomery. According to court records, John Andrew Spooney is charged with murder. Montgomery police say the shooting happened Sunday around 2:38 p.m. in the area of Willena Avenue. Spooney reportedly intentionally shot the victim, who was later pronounced dead by a Baptist South Medical Center employee.
