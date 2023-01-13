ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Vergelegen USA

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Vergelegen USA!
WESTPORT, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

4 Awesome Cuban Restaurants in CT in 2023

Cuban restaurants in CT are few and far between for sure. There are a few great ones here, though, fortunately. Whether you’re in the mood for some tasty Arroz con frijoles nergros or some delicious and authentic croquetas, these Cuban restaurants are sure to satisfy you. There are essentially...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Martha Stewart Stops By Popular Connecticut Hot Dog Restaurant

Martha Stewart stopped by a Connecticut restaurant that is known for its foot-long hot dogs. The businesswoman and resident of the Northern Westchester town of Bedford visited Frankie's Family Restaurant on Reidville Drive in the New Haven County city of Waterbury. "Thanks for visiting Martha Stewart," the business wrote in...
WATERBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Memorial Service Planned for Ridgefield Resident Dr. Kristin Sobel, 39, DVM at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital

Dr. Kristin Sobel, DVM, 39, of Ridgefield, died on December 31, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Jeffrey D. Boyd and loving mother of Andrew Owen Boyd. Kristin was born in Springfield, MA on July 27, 1983; the daughter of Marek and Krystyna Sobel. From early on, Kristin expressed talent in academics and athletics, but her calling was found in caring for her family’s pets.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

NPT Presents "Grease" Summer Production

FAIRFIELD, CT – The New Paradigm Theatre Company (NPT), well known for its inventive productions that are presented with multi-cultural and multi-generational casting, has chosen "Grease" for its summer production!. Applications for students 8-18 are being accepted now. Each summer these young actors not only learn singing, dancing and...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival lights-up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival is lighting up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards through the end of January. More than 400 illuminated lanterns light the night down a 1/2 mile walking path, displaying a variety of animals, insects, reptiles, plantlife, and more. The lanterns, inspired by the 2,000-year old Asian art of lantern […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill

Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield County Bank Coat Drive Now Through January 25!

Fairfield County Bank’s 17 branch office locations is collecting new and gently used winter coats for children in Fairfield County, benefitting Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County and the Connecticut Institute For Communities’ (CIFC) Early Learning Programs in Danbury. The drive will run from January 9—January 25, 2023.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water. This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday. The woman was said to...
TORRINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy