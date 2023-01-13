Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Related
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Salt Sugar Spice (living deliciously)
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Salt Sugar...
Historic seaside destination in New England lands on list of ‘52 places to go in 2023′
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A small seaside city in New England could soon see an influx in visitors after it was included on the New York Time’s list of “52 places to go in 2023.”. In its report, the newspaper wrote, “Travel’s rebound has revealed the depth...
hamlethub.com
2023 Kiwanis Valentine’s Citrus & Chocolate Sale in Partnership with Wilton Historical Society
Once again, Wilton Kiwanis will host a Valentine’s Citrus & Chocolate Sale in partnership with the Wilton Historical Society. Orders will be ready for pick-up at the Wilton Historical Society 224 Danbury Road on Feb. 10-12. Note: this is the same location as our annual Pumpkin Sale. Order pick-up...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Vergelegen USA
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Vergelegen USA!
connecticutexplorer.com
4 Awesome Cuban Restaurants in CT in 2023
Cuban restaurants in CT are few and far between for sure. There are a few great ones here, though, fortunately. Whether you’re in the mood for some tasty Arroz con frijoles nergros or some delicious and authentic croquetas, these Cuban restaurants are sure to satisfy you. There are essentially...
hamlethub.com
Southbury residents to receive Phone Survey regarding renovations and updates to the Town Pool at Ballantine Park
The Southbury Board of Selectmen is reminding the residents that The Center for Research and Public Policy (CRPP) is conducting a phone survey among the taxpaying residents regarding renovations and updates to the Town Pool at Ballantine Park. Phone calls will come from a number 201-484-0582 and should show a...
Step Inside the Cheapest Condo on the Market in Connecticut
I bought my condo a year ago, and the fun I had through that entire process was looking at the cheapest condos that I could find. Prices have recently started to fall, and there are some places available around Connecticut for just over 20 thousand dollars. I took a look...
Martha Stewart Stops By Popular Connecticut Hot Dog Restaurant
Martha Stewart stopped by a Connecticut restaurant that is known for its foot-long hot dogs. The businesswoman and resident of the Northern Westchester town of Bedford visited Frankie's Family Restaurant on Reidville Drive in the New Haven County city of Waterbury. "Thanks for visiting Martha Stewart," the business wrote in...
hamlethub.com
Memorial Service Planned for Ridgefield Resident Dr. Kristin Sobel, 39, DVM at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital
Dr. Kristin Sobel, DVM, 39, of Ridgefield, died on December 31, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Jeffrey D. Boyd and loving mother of Andrew Owen Boyd. Kristin was born in Springfield, MA on July 27, 1983; the daughter of Marek and Krystyna Sobel. From early on, Kristin expressed talent in academics and athletics, but her calling was found in caring for her family’s pets.
hamlethub.com
NPT Presents "Grease" Summer Production
FAIRFIELD, CT – The New Paradigm Theatre Company (NPT), well known for its inventive productions that are presented with multi-cultural and multi-generational casting, has chosen "Grease" for its summer production!. Applications for students 8-18 are being accepted now. Each summer these young actors not only learn singing, dancing and...
Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival lights-up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival is lighting up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards through the end of January. More than 400 illuminated lanterns light the night down a 1/2 mile walking path, displaying a variety of animals, insects, reptiles, plantlife, and more. The lanterns, inspired by the 2,000-year old Asian art of lantern […]
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
hamlethub.com
Purple Heart recipient, John Bergmann, 75, familiar friendly face at CVS in Ridgefield, has died
John Andrew Bergmann, 75, of Ridgefield, died on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was the loving husband of Alice Bergmann and beloved father of Robert Bergmann. John was born in Long Island City, NY on September 26, 1947; a son of the late Andrew and Evelyn Bergmann and was raised in Putnam Valley, New York.
Woman Falls 25 Feet Into River In Torrington, Saved By Firefighters
Firefighters were able to pull off a daring rescue after a woman fell 25 feet off a bridge in Torrington. The incident happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16 when a woman fell off a bridge on Norfolk Road (Route 272) into a river near the Reuben Hart Reservoir, according to the Torrington Fire Department.
Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill
Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield County Bank Coat Drive Now Through January 25!
Fairfield County Bank’s 17 branch office locations is collecting new and gently used winter coats for children in Fairfield County, benefitting Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County and the Connecticut Institute For Communities’ (CIFC) Early Learning Programs in Danbury. The drive will run from January 9—January 25, 2023.
Eyewitness News
There’s a ray of hope amidst the increase of home heating oil costs
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As temperatures continue to drop, the cost of heating your home is on the rise. Today, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a roundtable discussion in Derby to discuss federal initiatives to lower the costs of home heating oil. The CT Gov online portal listed the average that...
Eyewitness News
A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water. This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday. The woman was said to...
hamlethub.com
Financial accounting career provides its own kind of adrenaline for Oxford resident
Sometimes the career you envisioned and the one you end up having could not possibly be more different. That was the case for Oxford resident Kevin Tirella, who anticipated a career in law enforcement, and ended up being a Greenwich-based CPA consultant. Tirella planned to play football and ultimately become...
Comments / 0