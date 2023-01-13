ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: more storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday

Third week of January brings a third round of severe storms to the region. Impact weather ahead for Wednesday night and Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Wednesday! Expect low visibility early in the day and a warm, breezy afternoon with some showers.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Showers Tomorrow; Strong Storms Late Tomorrow Night/Early Thursday

RADAR CHECK: Showers linger across parts of Central Alabama this afternoon, but the sky has become partly sunny over the northern counties. Temperatures are generally in the 67-72 degree range; the average high for Birmingham on January 17 is 54. The sky will be mostly cloudy across the state tonight with lows mostly in the 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

A few strong storms possible Wednesday and Thursday in Alabama

Another cold front could bring the potential for a few strong storms to parts of Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has expanded a Level 1 of of 5 risk for severe weather to include more of north and parts of central and west Alabama on Wednesday and into Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

A few strong storms possible later this week

The National Weather Service is sending out a heads up about the potential for strong storms in Alabama from late Wednesday into the day on Thursday as a cold front moves through the state. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has part of west Alabama in a Level 1 out of 5...
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
LAGRANGE, GA
AL.com

FEMA official to visit Alabama on Tuesday to survey tornado damage

Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will visit Alabama on Tuesday to meet with state and local officials about ongoing response and recovery efforts following the deadly tornadoes that swept across the state last week. While here, Hooks will also travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to...
ALABAMA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

51 Fun Facts about Alabama (that most people don’t know!)

Whether you want some Alabama fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the Cotton State we’ve put together some facts about Alabama that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Alabama is filled with a...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Cook: Deer activity in most of Alabama approaching peak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, says hunters need to spend as much time as possible in the woods for the rest of the season.  “If we get normal weather for the rest of the season, I suspect a lot of deer will be killed,” Cook said. “In the southern part of the state, the rut is getting ready...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Egg Prices on the Rise

According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. News 19’s Mariah Wiggs ‘Powerlifts with the Pros’
ALABAMA STATE
The Citizen Online

National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
