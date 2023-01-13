MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, says hunters need to spend as much time as possible in the woods for the rest of the season. “If we get normal weather for the rest of the season, I suspect a lot of deer will be killed,” Cook said. “In the southern part of the state, the rut is getting ready...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO