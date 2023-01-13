Read full article on original website
Related
Alabamians Should Stay Aware Ahead of Potential Severe Weather
A system of strong storms will enter Alabama late tonight and into the early Thursday morning hours. One of the issues of this potential severe weather threat is the timeframe because it could occur when people are sleeping and unaware. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the main...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: more storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday
Third week of January brings a third round of severe storms to the region. Impact weather ahead for Wednesday night and Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Wednesday! Expect low visibility early in the day and a warm, breezy afternoon with some showers.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
alabamawx.com
Showers Tomorrow; Strong Storms Late Tomorrow Night/Early Thursday
RADAR CHECK: Showers linger across parts of Central Alabama this afternoon, but the sky has become partly sunny over the northern counties. Temperatures are generally in the 67-72 degree range; the average high for Birmingham on January 17 is 54. The sky will be mostly cloudy across the state tonight with lows mostly in the 50s.
A few strong storms possible Wednesday and Thursday in Alabama
Another cold front could bring the potential for a few strong storms to parts of Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has expanded a Level 1 of of 5 risk for severe weather to include more of north and parts of central and west Alabama on Wednesday and into Thursday.
A few strong storms possible later this week
The National Weather Service is sending out a heads up about the potential for strong storms in Alabama from late Wednesday into the day on Thursday as a cold front moves through the state. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has part of west Alabama in a Level 1 out of 5...
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
Why January Brings Tornadoes To The Tennessee Valley
While tornadoes can happen any time of the year in North Alabama, you might think January isn't a month known for tornadoes.
Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
FEMA official to visit Alabama on Tuesday to survey tornado damage
Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will visit Alabama on Tuesday to meet with state and local officials about ongoing response and recovery efforts following the deadly tornadoes that swept across the state last week. While here, Hooks will also travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to...
allamericanatlas.com
51 Fun Facts about Alabama (that most people don’t know!)
Whether you want some Alabama fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the Cotton State we’ve put together some facts about Alabama that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Alabama is filled with a...
Cook: Deer activity in most of Alabama approaching peak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, says hunters need to spend as much time as possible in the woods for the rest of the season. “If we get normal weather for the rest of the season, I suspect a lot of deer will be killed,” Cook said. “In the southern part of the state, the rut is getting ready...
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
WHNT-TV
Egg Prices on the Rise
According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. News 19’s Mariah Wiggs ‘Powerlifts with the Pros’
The Citizen Online
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week
Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0