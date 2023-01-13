ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailytrib.com

Filing for city elections begins Jan. 18

The filing period for city elections across the Highland Lakes opens Wednesday, Jan. 18. Residents have until Feb. 17 to submit their applications. Election Day is May 6. Mayor and places 4 and 6 on the Marble Falls City Council are up for election. Mayor Richard Westerman was elected for the first time in May 2021. Incumbent councilors Bryan Walker and Reed Norman currently hold the place 4 and 6 seats, respectively.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Find your best publishing route at hsbWriters workshop

Dr. William H. Reid, a forensic psychiatrist, blues-folk artist, and author, will discuss traditional publishing vs. self-publishing during a workshop from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at The Church at Horseshoe Bay, 600 Hi Ridge Road. Tickets for the hsbWriters-hosted event are $40 and may be purchased online or at the door.
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
dailytrib.com

James Board Giles passed away Jan. 11, 2023

James “Jim” Board Giles passed away on January 11, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones after a brief illness at the age of 71. Jim will be remembered as a caring and loving man of God who was full of grace. He was a true embodiment of agape love. Jim was a devoted husband, father, uncle, brother, cousin, and grandfather named “Doc.”
MARBLE FALLS, TX
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Growth driving millions of dollars in Burnet County roadwork projects

Extensive expansions and improvements to Burnet County’s major roads are in the works to accommodate population and employment growth, which is expected to nearly double by 2045, according to data collected by the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. CAMPO Executive Director Ashby Johnson briefed Burnet County leadership on the...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Austin couple continue to give away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown

Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
GEORGETOWN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy