Filing for city elections begins Jan. 18
The filing period for city elections across the Highland Lakes opens Wednesday, Jan. 18. Residents have until Feb. 17 to submit their applications. Election Day is May 6. Mayor and places 4 and 6 on the Marble Falls City Council are up for election. Mayor Richard Westerman was elected for the first time in May 2021. Incumbent councilors Bryan Walker and Reed Norman currently hold the place 4 and 6 seats, respectively.
Find your best publishing route at hsbWriters workshop
Dr. William H. Reid, a forensic psychiatrist, blues-folk artist, and author, will discuss traditional publishing vs. self-publishing during a workshop from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at The Church at Horseshoe Bay, 600 Hi Ridge Road. Tickets for the hsbWriters-hosted event are $40 and may be purchased online or at the door.
James Board Giles passed away Jan. 11, 2023
James “Jim” Board Giles passed away on January 11, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones after a brief illness at the age of 71. Jim will be remembered as a caring and loving man of God who was full of grace. He was a true embodiment of agape love. Jim was a devoted husband, father, uncle, brother, cousin, and grandfather named “Doc.”
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Growth driving millions of dollars in Burnet County roadwork projects
Extensive expansions and improvements to Burnet County’s major roads are in the works to accommodate population and employment growth, which is expected to nearly double by 2045, according to data collected by the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. CAMPO Executive Director Ashby Johnson briefed Burnet County leadership on the...
Texas State Teachers Association believes money from $32.7B surplus should go toward education, schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — The 88th legislative session began in Austin Tuesday and already made history. The Texas Comptroller's Office projects a record $32.7 billion surplus budget in 2023. State lawmakers have more money to spend than ever before, according to the Texas Tribune. The increased budget comes from inflation...
State of Texas: ‘We’re going to war’—Rules battle highlights fights to come at the Capitol
Some Republicans have argued that since their party has majority control of the House, Democrats should not be given the ability to have the power that comes with chairmanships.
New public plaza, event space coming to Georgetown
The new City Center will be located near the Georgetown Public Library. (Rendering courtesy city of Georgetown) The first phase of the new City Center is expected to finish sometime between May and September, according to the city. The plan will create a public plaza and event space between the...
Why are Buc-ee's wages so high? Some roles pay four times more than teachers earn!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San ABuc-ee'sI stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Central Texas toll agency, Austin developer face off over crumbling road on former Motorola site
A landowner and developer claims a Central Texas transportation agency damaged a private road on its property while constructing the 183 Toll Road.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
This Austin couple continue to give away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
Four Forgotten Friends still searching for someone to love them | Forgotten Friends
SAN ANTONIO — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Back in December we shared with you our Tails of Success and...
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown
Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
This festival being held this weekend may be the weirdest event in Texas
Do you like your testicles fried, grilled, or battered?. Those who like eating testicles will have a wide choice of cooking styles if they visit the Texas Testicle Festival to be held in Fredericksburg, Texas, on Saturday, January 14th.
