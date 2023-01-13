Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
Paul Finebaum calls Jeremy Pruitt Alabama’s ‘comfort food’ when talking defensive coordinator spot
Pete Golding, who was an easy target for Alabama fans this season, has left Alabama for Ole Miss, but who will appease the masses as the next Alabama defensive coordinator?. Paul Finebaum knows of one man who will rally the troops and, at the same time, irk a long-time rival.
No. 4 Alabama wins 7th straight on emotional night at Vanderbilt
The emotion was unmistakable Tuesday night in Nashville. There were a few tears wiped on warmups in the pregame shootaround on a heavy night for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team. The 78-66 win over Vanderbilt came just three days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in what’s been a mentally taxing stretch.
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
Paul Finebaum Has Bold Suggestion For Alabama Defensive Coordinator
Changes are afoot in Tuscaloosa when it comes to Alabama's defensive coordinator. And during his regular Monday radio segment on WJOX, college football commentator Paul Finebaum hopped on with "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to discuss which DC hire would excite the Tide's fanbase the most. As ...
Darius Miles, former Alabama basketball player, charged with killing Jamea Jonae Harris: What we know today
Darius Miles, a 21-year-old former University of Alabama basketball player, was charged with capital murder in a deadly Sunday morning shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old Birmingham woman and mother to a 5-year-old boy, was killed in the shooting. Also charged with capital murder in...
Fact or Fiction: Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Next Alabama DC, Will Muschamp's Future
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Pete Golding was silently fired at Alabama...
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
No. 4 Alabama basketball returns to action at Vanderbilt
Alabama’s No. 4 basketball team will take its six-game winning streak to Vanderbilt for a Tuesday night game in Nashville. The Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC) is coming off a 40-point win over LSU while the Commodores are coming off its biggest win of the season. A 97-84 win over No. 15 Arkansas on Saturday lifted Vanderbilt to 9-8 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
Who is Darius Miles, Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder?
Alabama men’s basketball forward Darius Miles was arrested Sunday and charged, along with another man, with capital murder after an early-morning shooting in Tuscaloosa that left a 23-year old woman dead. Miles’ player biography page was removed from the Alabama athletics website Sunday. The school later issued a statement...
How to watch: Alabama coach Nate Oats to meet with press Monday
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. A live stream of the press conference will be available to watch on AL.com’s Alabama Crimson Tide YouTube channel. The school announced Oats’ news conference will take place at 12:30 p.m. CT in advance of the...
Miles’ claims, Ivey’s second term, Propst’s new job: Down in Alabama
Lawyers for the former University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in the shooting of a woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip said that Darius Miles is claiming he’s innocent. Kay Ivey took her second oath of office as Alabama’s governor. Rush Propst is coaching again in...
Darius Miles did not shoot Jamea Jonae Harris, but admitted providing gun that did, records state
It was Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland that fired the shot that killed Jamea Jonae Harris, court records released today stated. Davis used a gun provided to him by former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, according to those records. Davis and Miles both face capital murder charges...
Alabama statement after basketball player Darius Miles charged in Strip shooting
The University of Alabama and its athletics department on Sunday responded to the arrest of now-former Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges. Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, are charged in the killing of as 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris of Birmingham. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning just off The Strip near the UA campus.
Birmingham’s Iron Tribe Fitness plans 5 new locations, including one in Alabama
Birmingham-based Iron Tribe Fitness is planning to open five new locations in 2023, including one in Auburn. The chain, which was founded in Homewood in 2010 after beginning in a converted garage, currently has 29 gyms across eight states, with eight in Alabama. More than two-thirds of them are owned and operated by franchisees, according to the company.
Darius Miles, Michael Lynn Davis court records: Read the filings in Jamea Jonae Harris’s death
Court filings released today revealed more information about the events surrounding an early Sunday morning shooting that left a Birmingham woman dead and a former University of Alabama basketball player and a Maryland man charged with capital murder. Darius Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland are being...
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
Wilco’s 2023 tour for ‘Cruel Country’ includes 2 shows in Alabama
Wilco fans in Alabama can mark their calendars for two shows here in 2023, as the Grammy-winning rock band tours to promote its latest album, “Cruel Country.”. Wilco is set to perform on Saturday, April 22, at Avondale Brewing Co., 201 41st St. In Birmingham. The A’s -- a new band formed by Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig -- will open the show at 6:30 p.m.
GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim
A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
UAB’s buzzer-beating shot comes too late in OT loss at Middle Tennessee State
Ty Brewer knew it was good the moment it left his sweaty and palmy hands. Unfortunately, the ball separated from his fingertips a split-second behind the final buzzer and the game-winning shot was waived off before a protest could be mounted. Eric Gaines and Trey Jemison scored the first two...
256-205 Challenge: Grissom downs Oak Mountain, Vestavia Hills beats Muscle Shoals
With the absence of leading scorer and Alabama signee RJ Johnson for the past nine games, Grissom coach Jack Doss has been looking for others to step up. He found that tonight in Izzy Miles and DJ Thompson, who combined for 33 points in Grissom’s 57-44 victory over Oak Mountain during a 256-205 Challenge game at Oak Mountain.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0