beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent moves from The Joint Commission
The Joint Commission has undergone a sweeping overhaul of quality metrics, named new members to its board of commissioners and announced several other moves over the last several weeks. Six updates Becker's has covered since Nov. 28:. 1. The patient safety organization has elevated health equity from a leadership standard...
beckershospitalreview.com
20 hospitals looking for CFOs
Hospitals around the country are seeking CFOs, including several owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. Here are 20 recently-posted hospital CFO openings, by state:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Alabama. Whitfield Regional Hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
Prospect Medical, Signify Health partner on population health
Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings is partnering with in-home and value-based care company Signify Health on a population health initiative. Prospect Medical, which has 16 hospitals across four states, will join a Signify-enabled, data analytics-powered ACO to coordinate care for its fee-for-service Medicare patients in Connecticut. "Through our work together,...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Adventist Health Castle, based in Kailua, Hawaii, seeks a manager of revenue cycle market operations. 2. Community Health System, based in...
beckershospitalreview.com
'It's becoming so difficult:' Community hospitals will flock to health systems, says Vandalia Health CEO
David Ramsey, president and CEO of Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health, expects healthcare cost pressures to force more community hospitals to join larger health systems, MetroNews reported Jan. 16. "The cost of doing business, the cost of the computer systems to operate a physician practice, the cost of the insurance to...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals among Healthgrades' best for at least 15 years
Healthgrades' 2023 list of America's Best Hospitals includes 10 that have earned the recognition for at least 15 years straight. The full list recognizes America's 250 best hospitals, which represent the top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation. Healthgrades used 2019-21 Medicare data to evaluate the performance of nearly 4,500 U.S. hospitals in the treatment of 31 of the most common conditions and procedures, including heart attack, pneumonia and sepsis. For more information on the methodology, click here.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham, Northwell and Mayo: Where hospitals are spending their innovation dollars
From virtual nurses to artificial intelligence-powered scheduling to pill-sized robots, hospitals and health systems have started 2023 with an eye on innovation. Here are 23 innovation projects Becker's has reported on since Dec. 19:. 1. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health said in January it plans to roll out virtual nurses at...
beckershospitalreview.com
The 'traditional myth' complicating the rural emergency hospital designation
The new rural emergency hospital designation went into effect Jan. 1, but some critics argue the program is based on a longstanding misconception about rural healthcare, The Washington Post reported Jan. 17. Harold Miller, president and CEO of the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, referenced what he called...
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri hospital CEO is out
Tony Keene is no longer CEO of Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo., as of Jan. 13, according to a hospital statement shared with Becker's. "We appreciate and thank him for all he has done during his tenure with NRMC and wish him the best in the future," the statement says. No additional details about his departure were provided.
beckershospitalreview.com
UVM Health Network names new CIO
Lori Boisjoli has been named senior vice president and CIO of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network. Ms. Boisjoli has served as the health system's vice president of IT applications and project management since 2017. She previously worked for EHR vendor Allscripts and GE HealthCare. "Lori's 30 years of healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
California HCA hospital eyes expansion
San Jose, Calif.-based Good Samaritan Hospital is looking to add 146 beds to its campus, the East Bay Times reported Jan. 17. When finished with the expansion, the hospital campus would be 1.37 million square feet, compared to its current 450,700 square feet. The hospital, owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is planning the expansion so it can meet seismic safety requirements.
beckershospitalreview.com
West Virginia nursing organization names chief nursing officer as president
Jennifer Nestor, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer at Kingwood, W.Va.-based Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, was appointed president-elect of the West Virginia Organization of Nursing Leadership. The WVONL advocates for the nursing profession and the future of healthcare to advance nursing practice and patient care, promote nursing leadership excellence and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Joey Jacobs, former Quorum Health CEO, dies at 69
Joey Jacobs, former CEO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health, died Jan. 14 at age 69, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals CEO A.J. Kazimi confirmed to the Nashville Business Journal. Mr. Jacobs' death followed a long illness, Mr. Kazimi told the publication. Mr. Jacobs had a decadeslong career in healthcare. During this career, he...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 health systems hit with credit, outlook downgrades
Relatively few health systems experienced downgrades to their financial ratings since a Becker's roundup Dec. 22. Operating concerns and a bleak financial outlook for some resulted in the following changes:. Asante Health (Medford, Ore.): While it affirmed a rating of "A+" on debt levels for Asante Health, Fitch Ratings downgraded...
beckershospitalreview.com
CalvertHealth names new chief nursing officer
Melissa Hall, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer and vice president of clinical affairs at Frederick-Md.-based CalvertHealth. In her new position, she will lead CalvertHealth's intensive care unit, emergency department, surgical services and behavioral health, according to a Jan. 16 news release from the health system. Two decades into...
beckershospitalreview.com
RCM company Wakefield partners with Healthcare Receivables Group
Revenue cycle management company Wakefield is partnering with Healthcare Receivables Group. Healthcare Receivables Group — formerly Receivables Management Bureau — provides management services for healthcare providers, including liquidation of accounts receivable, according to a Jan. 17 Wakefield news release. Neil Koonce, president of Healthcare Receivables Group, said in...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 hospitals ending cardiology programs
Here are three hospitals that recently announced they are consolidating or closing cardiology programs:. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is consolidating its open-heart surgery program to two Ohio hospitals starting in mid-2023. Sunnyside, Wash.-based Astria Health is ending all heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
NewYork-Presbyterian CXO Rick Evans: 2023 is here. Where are we with patient experience?
As 2023 begins and we reflect on yet another challenging year for patient experience work, the pandemic's lingering effects continue to reverberate in our organizations. What have we accomplished during the year, and what has been learned about the work needed to restore the experience?. At NewYork-Presbyterian, we were successful...
beckershospitalreview.com
47% of physicians are 55 or older: 8 things to know about the physician workforce
Of active physicians in the U.S. in 2021, 46.7 percent were 55 or older, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges' "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report." The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the Census Bureau, and a national resident database and tracking system. Overall, the AAMC report covers about 950,000 physicians and physicians in training among 48 of the largest specialties in 2021.
beckershospitalreview.com
Michael Dowling: The unthinkable priority now facing hospitals
Consistent with their core mission, all healthcare providers have been steadily focused on a series of key priorities: enhancing access to all, improving quality and outcomes, investing in employee engagement and satisfaction, managing their financial condition, improving their infrastructure and working collaboratively with the government. Much progress has been made,...
