MARY (DUNMIRE) FISHER, 91
Mary Ellen (Dunmire) Fisher, 91, of Black Lick, PA passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Thomas E. and Erma E. (Lawson) Dunmire, she was born October 19, 1931, in Black Lick, PA. Mary worked at the former Campus Sportswear...
LINDA (SHIRLEY) DONAHUE, 70
Linda Jean (Shirley) Donahue, 70, of Homer City, PA passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe, PA. The daughter of Edward P. and Luella I. (Hair) Shirley, she was born June 25, 1952, in Indiana, PA. Linda graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of...
IMOGENE (REED) FLOYD, 92
Imogene (Reed) Lydic Floyd, 92, of Pine Flats, PA died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Embassy of Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale, PA. The daughter of Everett Harry and Mary Edna (Fyock) Reed, she was born on May 23, 1930 in Penn Run, PA. She married Clair Elmer Lydic on...
RICHARD L. CAMPBELL, 91
Richard L. “Dick” Campbell, 91 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. He was born December 09, 1931 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Dean Campbell and Nellie (George) Campbell. Dick was a graduate of Indiana...
BETTY (CARCELLA) SAIANI, 90
Betty J. (Carcella) Saiani passed away peacefully on January 14, 2023, at the age of 90, after a. Betty was a woman with a joyful spirit and deep faith. Throughout her life, she. showered her family with love and encouragement. She could always be counted on for a. genuine smile...
DOROTHY J. HALMES, 97
Dorothy J. Halmes, 97, of Coral, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Rose Haven Personal Care Home. The daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Popiesz) Halmes, she was born May 11, 1925, in Coral, PA. After graduating from Homer City High School in 1942, Dorothy moved to...
ALVIN STEAR, 78
Alvin Lawrence Stear, 78, of Marion Center, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Smicksburg on January 9, 1945 to the late Lawrence and Ruth (McCormick) Stear. Alvin was a self-employed truck driver for many years, he was a 1962 graduate of Marion Center High School,...
DOWNTOWN INDIANA, INDIANA COUNTY CHAMBER ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce has secured an agreement to bring Downtown Indiana, Incorporated into a partnership arrangement. According to a news release, the agreement officially took effect on January 1st, with efforts to unite the two organizations going on since the fall of 2021. Chamber president Mark Hillard...
MORE CALLS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS REPORTED ON MONDAY
Emergency crews were busy on Monday with several different calls. Along with the vehicle crash near Blairsville that we reported in our newscast, Indiana Firefighters were dispatched to the 00 block of Mary Ellens Place in the Chevy Chase section of White Township at 12:17 PM. Crews were cancelled en route after it was determined that there was no brush fire. Officials said in a Facebook post that a homeowner was burning outside of a home when the fire grew large and “out of control”. The homeowner initially called 911 and requested assistance, but called a few minutes later to report it out and requested crews check the area.
STATE POLICE TELL WESTMORELAND COUNTY RESIDENTS TO DISREGARD SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER FOR COUNTY
State police are currently investigating an incident in Jeanette this morning and asking people to disregard a “shelter-in-place” order that was issued across Westmoreland County. According to the state police Public Information Twitter Feed, an incident is being investigated in the Wencliff Lane area of Hilltop Estates in...
DETAILS RELEASED ON CAR CRASH WHERE ONE PERSON WAS FOUND DEAD
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has released the identity and the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Northern Indiana County on Sunday. Overman said that the person who died was 72-year-old Paul Weaver of Rochester Mills. He was travelling North on Route 119 and was in the area of 16004 Route 119 in Marchand when he suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle swerved off the road and his car came to rest in the property’s front yard.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES SAFETY SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH INDIANA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council approved a new school safety agreement for the Indiana School District. The agreement, which was approved by the Indiana School Board earlier this month, will give Indiana Borough Police the authority to respond to calls in all six Indiana School District schools, according to Chief Justin Schawl.
POLICE REPORTS: SIMPLE ASSAULT, THEFT
Two people from Indiana face charges of simple assault and harassment for an incident early Sunday morning. Police say they were dispatched at 12:04 AM to a home in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street for a reported disturbance. An identified victim was knocked to the ground and hit in the face numerous times by 24-year-old Fuquanah Seales and 23-year-old Fuqualee Seales. The incidents allegedly stemmed from a dispute over some dogs. A criminal complaint charging the Seales’ was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES TAX ANTICIPATION NOTE, DISCUSSES BRIDGE LIGHTS
The Bairdstown Bridge and the Tax Anticipation Note were topics of discussion at Tuesday night’s Blairsville Borough Council meeting. During public comment, two members of the Blairsville Community Development Authority talked about the possibility of getting lights on the Bairdstown Bridge similar to the lights that are on the Stone Bridge in Johnstown. Borough Council President John Bertolino said that even though the idea has been under discussion for a while, it still has a few hurdles to clear, including the light fixtures being in compliance with PennDOT rules and regulations.
ONE PERSON INJURED IN CRASH ON OLD ROUTE 22
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Old Route 22 near Blairsville this afternoon. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 reported the crash at 12:16 PM on Monday near the intersection of Old Route 22 and Ridge View Avenue. Few details are available on the accident, except that it was a head-on collision. Both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles but one of the two drivers was taken to IRMC for treatment of unknown injuries.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, FOOTBALL FOR JANUARY 16
The Indiana girls took care of Plum last night, 67-37 as Katie Kovalchick poured in a career-high 28 points and Eve Fiala and Bella Antonacci each scored 12. The win gives Indiana a 10-4 overall record, and 6-0 in 5A Section 1. Coach Otto Peterson says it’s good to win...
SPRING SEMESTER SET TO BEGIN AT IUP
The winter break is over and IUP students are returning to campus this weekend. After having Monday off for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, classes for the spring semester will begin on Tuesday. This will be the final semester of the current four-year labor contract between the State...
