Read full article on original website
Related
NOPD arrests teen for April homicide
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old in a killing that happened in Algiers on April 14 of last year. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Jestin Kinard.
Accused vehicle suspect wanted in St. Roch, NOPD
The incident happened on Friday (Jan. 13) in the 3000 block of Allen Street.
Louisiana man arrested after shooting into a local business
A Napoleonville man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted 2nd degree murder when he shot into a business with people inside.
JPSO: Man and woman shot to death in Westwego home
JPSO: Man and woman shot to death in Westwego home
Man caught on surveillance video burglarizing French Quarter business
A man accused of burglarizing a business in the French Quarter is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department.
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide in Plum Orchard
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning in the Plum Orchard neighborhood. Police were called to the 4400 block of Reynes Street just after 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was...
Overnight murder in New Orleans East
New Orleans Police are looking for clues after another murder. “The NOPD is investigating a Homicide that occurred in the 4400 block of Reynes Street,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NOLA.com
Mom indicted with murder after Old Jefferson infant died while she was allegedly impaired
A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted an Old Jefferson mother with murder in her infant daughter's death after authorities accused of her of being impaired when the baby suffocated on a bed, according to court records. Michelle Herrington, 40, was charged Jan. 5 with second-degree murder in the death of...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
WWL-TV
VIDEO: Suspects caught stealing groceries from porch in Milan Neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for your help in identifying and finding the suspects wanted in connection with a porch theft in the Milan Neighborhood. Police say the suspects allegedly stole groceries from the front porch of a home near 2100 Toledano Street. In...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Plum Orchard, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead overnight in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:36 a.m. in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. He died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more information on the killing or...
wgno.com
NOPD working multiple ATM theft, burglary cases
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is working to solve multiple ATM thefts and burglaries. Two of them are believed to be connected. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice. ATM thefts and burglaries are nothing new. Often, thieves target...
Former NOPD detective explains how hard it is to solve a case
SLIDELL, La. — The city of New Orleans; crime problem is putting more and more pressure on detectives working these cases, to eventually bring justice to grieving families. Eyewitness News sat down with a veteran NOPD homicide detective to understand what needs to happen to solve a case. Don...
Woman spots stolen car in security video
NEW ORLEANS — When Krista Dobronich got her whtie Mercedes SUV in August of 2021, she planned to hold on to it for a while. “I have a two-year-old son so he’s getting in a bigger car seat, so we needed more room,” Dobronich said. “It was perfect.”
NOLA.com
Lacombe man pleads guilty in double homicide, feticide
A 20-year-old Lacombe man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of manslaughter and one count of first-degree feticide in the slayings of a man and his pregnant girlfriend who were found shot to death in an SUV in Lacombe in July 2020. Peter Ignachius Reimonenq also pleaded guilty to one...
WDSU
NOPD recovers 2 stolen cars, arrests 3 accused suspects
New Orleans police report that two stolen vehicles have been recovered, and three accused suspects have been arrested. According to police, police attempted to pull over two suspicious cars at the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Three suspects in the vehicles fled on foot. A short chase shortly followed,...
fox8live.com
Orleans juvenile attacks guard in attempt to escape
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An inmate housed at the Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center attacked a guard and stole a key card in an attempt to escape, according to NOPD. We’re told the incident happened Thursday but wasn’t reported by JJIC officials until just before noon on Saturday.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed robbery suspects robbing college age kids on Hillary Street at gunpoint
Cameron Lewis is a Tulane University student, and her porch cameras caught a group of armed robbers in the act early Sunday morning on the 1100 block of Hillary Street.
an17.com
Teen arrested following chase in Hammond, Natalbany
January 13, 2023, City of Hammond LA - On January 12, 2023, the Hammond Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling the Magazine Street area when officers observed a stolen vehicle occupied by several male subjects driving westbound on Hoover Street. When HPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver...
fox8live.com
Homicide investigation underway in Lower Garden District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning in the Lower Garden District. Police say they received calls about a man shot at the intersection of Erato and Constance streets around 5:29 a.m. They say that when they arrived on the scene, the victim was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Comments / 0