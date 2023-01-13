ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide in Plum Orchard

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning in the Plum Orchard neighborhood. Police were called to the 4400 block of Reynes Street just after 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue

A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Plum Orchard, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead overnight in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:36 a.m. in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. He died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more information on the killing or...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD working multiple ATM theft, burglary cases

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is working to solve multiple ATM thefts and burglaries. Two of them are believed to be connected. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice. ATM thefts and burglaries are nothing new. Often, thieves target...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Former NOPD detective explains how hard it is to solve a case

SLIDELL, La. — The city of New Orleans; crime problem is putting more and more pressure on detectives working these cases, to eventually bring justice to grieving families. Eyewitness News sat down with a veteran NOPD homicide detective to understand what needs to happen to solve a case. Don...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Woman spots stolen car in security video

NEW ORLEANS — When Krista Dobronich got her whtie Mercedes SUV in August of 2021, she planned to hold on to it for a while. “I have a two-year-old son so he’s getting in a bigger car seat, so we needed more room,” Dobronich said. “It was perfect.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lacombe man pleads guilty in double homicide, feticide

A 20-year-old Lacombe man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of manslaughter and one count of first-degree feticide in the slayings of a man and his pregnant girlfriend who were found shot to death in an SUV in Lacombe in July 2020. Peter Ignachius Reimonenq also pleaded guilty to one...
LACOMBE, LA
WDSU

NOPD recovers 2 stolen cars, arrests 3 accused suspects

New Orleans police report that two stolen vehicles have been recovered, and three accused suspects have been arrested. According to police, police attempted to pull over two suspicious cars at the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Three suspects in the vehicles fled on foot. A short chase shortly followed,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Orleans juvenile attacks guard in attempt to escape

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An inmate housed at the Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center attacked a guard and stole a key card in an attempt to escape, according to NOPD. We’re told the incident happened Thursday but wasn’t reported by JJIC officials until just before noon on Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Teen arrested following chase in Hammond, Natalbany

January 13, 2023, City of Hammond LA - On January 12, 2023, the Hammond Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling the Magazine Street area when officers observed a stolen vehicle occupied by several male subjects driving westbound on Hoover Street. When HPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver...
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

Homicide investigation underway in Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning in the Lower Garden District. Police say they received calls about a man shot at the intersection of Erato and Constance streets around 5:29 a.m. They say that when they arrived on the scene, the victim was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy