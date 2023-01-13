Stella McCartney has reported a loss of £32.7 million (approx. $40m USD) over the 2021 calendar year. McCartney’s financial struggles have come following a costly split from its previous parent company, Kering, in 2018 along with the business challenges that were brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic. The company, which received a minority investment from LVMH in 2019, has been going through a strategic turnaround since 2020 — this has included bringing its e-commerce management in-house and licensing its childrenswear to Italian group, Simonetta Spa.

