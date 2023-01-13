Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
European Finance Solution Provider Qonto Moves Forward with Penta Integration
Qonto has revealed its roadmap for the integration of Penta. Qonto, which claims to be the European market leader in digital financial management for SMEs and freelancers joined forces with Penta, the digital business banking provider for SMEs and freelancers in Germany last summer. The integration roadmap “leads to one...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Ravencoin, Clover Finance, Convex Finance Available on Okcoin
On January 11, 2023, RVN, CLV, CVX, ANT, and PHA became available to buy on Okcoin in the United States. Withdrawals will be available soon, the Okcoin team confirmed. As mentioned in a blog post, Ravencoin (RVN), Clover Finance (CLV), Convex Finance (CVX), Aragon Network (ANT), and Phala Network (PHA) are coming to Okcoin.
crowdfundinsider.com
Balance, BigCommerce to Support Online Trade for B2B Merchants
Balance announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers “access to digital and self-serve B2B payments.”. BigCommerce customers can “integrate Balance through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.”. Bar Geron, co-founder and CEO of Balance, said:. “Our goal has always been to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Sprinque Announces €6M Round to Expand Pay by Invoice Solution Across Europe
Sprinque, Europe’s most flexible B2B payments platform, has raised a €6m seed funding round led by Connect Ventures, “with participation from Kraken Ventures, Inference Partners, and SeedX.”. Existing investors Antler, Volta Ventures, and Force Over Mass also contributed to the investment round. Sprinque’s B2B payments platform “enables...
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Posts Distribution Plan for Unikrn and Unikoin Gold Investors
Unikrn, a token issuer that attempted to remain compliant while issuing digital assets but ended up being the target of a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement action, settled with the Commission in 2020. As was reported at that time, Unikrn was assessed a $6.1 million penalty with “substantially all of the company’s assets, to be distributed to investors through a Fair Fund.”
Carvana Adopts 'Poison Pill' To Avoid Hostile Takeover, Reduce Tax Bill; To Sell Up To $4B Auto Loans
Carvana Co CVNA adopted a shareholder rights plan to protect long-term shareholder value by preserving the availability of net operating loss carryforwards (NOLs) and other tax attributes under the Internal Revenue Code. Carvana has significant U.S. federal NOLs that could help offset its future federal taxable income. Carvana's ability to...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Investment Platform Mintos Comments on Key Updates from Past Year
2022 was a year of challenges, but also “huge wins” for Mintos and their investors, the company claims. During 2022, Mintos launched a new financial instrument, Notes, “benefiting our investors with investor protection mechanisms.” They also celebrated “reaching a milestone of 500 000 registered users.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Platform RoboCash Shares Performance of Loan Originators in 2022
The past year has been “challenging,” according to an update from Robo.cash. However, Robocash says it’s time to take stock and start 2023 “with new goals and plans.” The Robo.cash team is pleased to share the results of their creditors for 2022. RC Riga Kazakhstan.
crowdfundinsider.com
Capital Rise Hires More Executives Following “Substantial Growth”
Property investment and financing platform Capital Rise has announced four new hires following a “period of substantial growth.”. The positive report follows Capital Rise surpassing £200 million in loan originations during Q4 of 2022. About half of this amount was financed during the 12 month period ending June 2022.
United Airlines Stock Higher As Earnings, 2023 Travel Outlook Impress
"Over the last three years, United has made critical investments in tools, infrastructure and our people – all of which are essential investments in our future," said CEO Scott Kirby
crowdfundinsider.com
FNZ Completes Acquisition of Germany’s Fondsdepot Bank
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fondsdepot Bank, one of the leading independent platforms for trading and custody in Germany. The acquisition represents “a further investment by FNZ in the German market and will bring together the complementary strengths of investment platform ebase,...
How will drop in inflation affect plans to raise UK interest rates?
There is hope for households across Britain that inflation, finally, has peaked. After hitting a 41-year high of more than 11% in October as energy bills soared, the fall in the annual inflation rate in December for a second consecutive month will come as a relief. However, prices remain high...
crowdfundinsider.com
ABN AMRO Registers Digital Bond on Public Blockchain, Using Fireblocks
ABN AMRO, headquartered in Amsterdam, reportedly became the first bank in Europe to register a digital bond on the public blockchain, using Fireblocks. The digital bond was issued to a select group of investors “to raise funds on behalf of APOC, an ABN AMRO commercial client in the aerospace industry.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Deel Acquires Capbase to Introduce Equity Management Solution
The team at Deel notes that they are building the “best” equity and compliance product for global companies and their teams. The Deel team writes in a blog post that we all know equity “can be one of the best ways to attract and retain talent for the long-term.” But when you’re expanding your company worldwide, it’s hard “to know where and how to start approaching equity grants.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech CUBE Acquires The Hub to Enhance Automated Regulatory Intelligence Tech
CUBE, which claims to be a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI), announced its acquisition of The Hub, a RegTech firm providing highly innovative artificial intelligence solutions for capturing and monitoring unstructured data across the regulatory internet. As global regulations continue to rapidly evolve, firms have “an increasing need...
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech Cowbell Defines Approach to Catastrophic Modeling for Cyberattacks on SMEs
Cowbell, the provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has released a new whitepaper, “Modeling Catastrophic Cyber Events”, which lays out a path to model catastrophic cyber events in the SME market. Cowbell’s goal is “to help SMEs prevent and recover from a cyber event...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bloom Impact Investing Backed by Envato, Up Founders
The founders of Envato and Up have joined to back Bloom Impact Investing, a “climate-focused Fintech.”. According to an email, Euphemia, the family office of Up co-founder Dominic Pym, together with Envato founders Collis and Cyan Ta’eed have led a seed round of $525,000,. At the same time,...
crowdfundinsider.com
NTT DATA to Support UK Banking Operations with Four New Hires
NTT DATA UK&I, which claims to be a trusted global innovator in banking and IT services, has announced that it has appointed four new senior hires to its banking practice (banking solutions division), “demonstrating continued growth as an advisory business of the highest quality.”. Banking is a critical market...
crowdfundinsider.com
OKX Adds Copy Trading in Move to Overhaul Trading Experience
OKX has announced a new feature labeled “Copy Trading” in a move to “overhaul the trading experience.”. Copy Trading is a tool that enables Social Trading. Users can follow high-performing traders and replicate their trades in new real-time. OKX states that there is a common misconception that...
crowdfundinsider.com
Deutsche Bank, Blue Water Fintech Lab Introduce Robotic Process Automation Commercialization Program
Deutsche Bank and its Blue Water Fintech Lab recently launched a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) commercialization program by “introducing a multibank Data Processing and Reconciliation Solution, its first commercial product.”. Deutsche Bank is the first international bank in China “to offer this innovative solution to its corporate clients through...
