Compassion is a crime when you are doing something, you should not be doing! Especially after being told not to by law enforcement. Let’s all turn the southwest into Los Angeles by only prosecuting the infractions that we deem less than compassionate????? What about the many feral cats that are chopped in half when a county vehicle is cranked up with a cat sleeping on the engine? Or the one that fall out of engine compartments and get run over in traffic. Let’s also not forget that if there is a major flea problem the kittens of feral cats are blind from fleas biting their eyes when they are born. Sorry but I can’t feel compassion for these ladies because I’ve witnessed a feral cat problem first hand.
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
