AL.com

Auburn sets date for 2023 A-Day spring game

It’s a tradition unlike any other. Auburn announced the date for its 2023 A-Day spring game, and unsurprisingly, it coincides with the Saturday of the Masters Tournament. That has often been the case over the years, including last year, and it will again be the case this spring as the Tigers hold their annual spring game on April 8 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Where Auburn basketball stands with 2 months until the NCAA Tournament

SEC play is in full swing, and while the start of the NCAA Tournament is still two months away, the back half of the schedule is already underway. Auburn has played 17 of its 31 regular-season games, and when factoring in a potential SEC Tournament run, it’s safe to say the Tigers are just past the midway point of their season before the start of March Madness. Bruce Pearl’s team, which climbed to No. 16 in this week’s AP poll and tied a school record for consecutive weeks ranked in the top-25 (30 and counting), is sitting at 14-3 overall and 4-1 in SEC play. The Tigers have won three straight games since an uneven monthlong stretch of play, and they’re trying to take further advantage of a tough but opportunistic stretch of the schedule that started last week and included four of six games on the road — with three of the team’s next four games away from Neville Arena.
AUBURN, AL
Jameson Steward

The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football Schedule

The 2022 football season didn't go the way Auburn fans hoped. Auburn finished 5-7 on the year and 2-6 in SEC play. However, Auburn received a boost at the end of the season by the way Cadelic Williams reenergized the team and fan base. Also, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its next football coach following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon

Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
OPELIKA, AL
TheDailyBeast

Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado

A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
ALABAMA STATE
Sherif Saad

Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.

( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Opelika Fire Department determines mobile home fire to be total loss

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A mobile home in Oekika is destroyed after an early afternoon fire. The fire happened at Fuller Mobile Home Park near the Opelika Auburn border. Opelika Fire Department Fire Inspector Bob Parsons says the mobile home on King Avenue was a total loss. The cause of...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

