SEC play is in full swing, and while the start of the NCAA Tournament is still two months away, the back half of the schedule is already underway. Auburn has played 17 of its 31 regular-season games, and when factoring in a potential SEC Tournament run, it’s safe to say the Tigers are just past the midway point of their season before the start of March Madness. Bruce Pearl’s team, which climbed to No. 16 in this week’s AP poll and tied a school record for consecutive weeks ranked in the top-25 (30 and counting), is sitting at 14-3 overall and 4-1 in SEC play. The Tigers have won three straight games since an uneven monthlong stretch of play, and they’re trying to take further advantage of a tough but opportunistic stretch of the schedule that started last week and included four of six games on the road — with three of the team’s next four games away from Neville Arena.

AUBURN, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO