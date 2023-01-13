Read full article on original website
Bruce Pearl: Injured Auburn forward Chris Moore will travel for LSU game
The status of starting small forward Chris Moore remains up in the air for No. 16 Auburn this week, but head coach Bruce Pearl provided a glimmer of hope for the availability of the junior wing. Moore, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury, will travel with Auburn to...
Brother of former Auburn linebacker KJ Britt receives offer from Tigers
Keenan Britt has received an offer from Hugh Freeze and the Tigers.
Auburn sets date for 2023 A-Day spring game
It’s a tradition unlike any other. Auburn announced the date for its 2023 A-Day spring game, and unsurprisingly, it coincides with the Saturday of the Masters Tournament. That has often been the case over the years, including last year, and it will again be the case this spring as the Tigers hold their annual spring game on April 8 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Where Auburn basketball stands with 2 months until the NCAA Tournament
SEC play is in full swing, and while the start of the NCAA Tournament is still two months away, the back half of the schedule is already underway. Auburn has played 17 of its 31 regular-season games, and when factoring in a potential SEC Tournament run, it’s safe to say the Tigers are just past the midway point of their season before the start of March Madness. Bruce Pearl’s team, which climbed to No. 16 in this week’s AP poll and tied a school record for consecutive weeks ranked in the top-25 (30 and counting), is sitting at 14-3 overall and 4-1 in SEC play. The Tigers have won three straight games since an uneven monthlong stretch of play, and they’re trying to take further advantage of a tough but opportunistic stretch of the schedule that started last week and included four of six games on the road — with three of the team’s next four games away from Neville Arena.
Analyst: Hugh Freeze needs to get returning Auburn football starter to NY
The War Rapport’s Mike Gittens believes it is the duty of first-year Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze to get returning starting quarterback for the Tigers, Robby Ashford, to New York City for the Heisman ceremony in 2023. Ashford was named the Tigers starter in 2022 after the 41-12...
The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
The 2022 football season didn't go the way Auburn fans hoped. Auburn finished 5-7 on the year and 2-6 in SEC play. However, Auburn received a boost at the end of the season by the way Cadelic Williams reenergized the team and fan base. Also, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its next football coach following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.
Nate Oats: Darius Miles’ previous ‘personal matter’ unrelated to arrest
Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday that junior Darius Miles’ four-game absence for a “personal matter” in recent weeks was unrelated to his arrest Sunday for murder. “He actually went back home to [Washington] D.C. to deal with the personal matter that he was...
BH tabs past Auburn football coaching staff target a Tide DC candidate
A former Auburn football defensive coordinator target has been linked by Bama Hammer’s Ronald Evans to the vacant Alabama Crimson Tide DC role under Nick Saban in the aftermath of Pete Golding’s departure to Ole Miss. Former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who was mentioned for...
Scarbinsky: Does Saban need Jeremy Pruitt to put his defense back together again?
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban needs a defensive coordinator. Literally because Lane Kiffin may have done himself and his mentor a favor by hiring Pete Golding at Ole Miss. Figuratively because not even the GOAT can go it alone to get Alabama back on top. Desperately, you might...
Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon
Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
Birmingham’s Iron Tribe Fitness plans 5 new locations, including one in Alabama
Birmingham-based Iron Tribe Fitness is planning to open five new locations in 2023, including one in Auburn. The chain, which was founded in Homewood in 2010 after beginning in a converted garage, currently has 29 gyms across eight states, with eight in Alabama. More than two-thirds of them are owned and operated by franchisees, according to the company.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
WSFA
Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
What makes the tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia unusual?
The January southeastern storm system came about due to a La Niña weather pattern, unusually warm temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and the gradual eastward shift in tornado patterns.
Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado
A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it:’ Alabama native was on phone with girlfriend tornado flipped 18-wheeler
An Alabama native was right behind a flipping 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon when a suspected tornado passed across the road on which he was driving. He thought it was going to die. Alex Combs said he was on the phone with his girlfriend when he saw the tractor-trailer begin to flip,...
WAAY-TV
Alabama man describes how he survived deadly tornado
His friend was killed in the storm in Autauga County, Alabama. Video courtesy of The Weather Channel.
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
WTVM
Opelika Fire Department determines mobile home fire to be total loss
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A mobile home in Oekika is destroyed after an early afternoon fire. The fire happened at Fuller Mobile Home Park near the Opelika Auburn border. Opelika Fire Department Fire Inspector Bob Parsons says the mobile home on King Avenue was a total loss. The cause of...
Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
