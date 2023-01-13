FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Two people are dead following a Sunday night crash that resulted in both cars engulfed in flames. It happened around 9:30 p.m. where police were called to Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road, in reference to a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, police found two cars involved in the crash completely engulfed in flames. According to preliminary reports, an eastbound passenger car and a westbound passenger car collided. The collision caused both cars to become fully engulfed in flames upon impact.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO