WANE-TV
Celebration of life honors trailblazing drag queen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A celebration of life Saturday honored a trailblazing drag queen known as Charles “Tula” Miller, who passed away on January 2. Friends, family and fans gathered to celebrate Miller’s life at After Dark, a club where Miller was the manager for decades.
wfft.com
Two dead, one injured in fiery Fort Wayne crash
Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne man
Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.
WTHR
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
The three children died at the hospital. The mother was transferred from an Angola hospital to a Fort Wayne hospital, where she later died.
WOWO News
wfft.com
I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
buildingindiana.com
Contractor Selected for Fort Wayne Terminal Expansion
Clayco, a real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm, was recently awarded the Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion project, as a part of the airport’s continuing Project Gateway. Construction of the Mead & Hunt designed project will commence in May 2023 and includes the renovation of approximately 10,500-square-feet of concourse area, as well as the expansion of approximately 5,000-square-feet of first level space designated for airport operations.
wfft.com
I-69 crash update: Road is back open
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A crash on I-69 northbound has shut down traffic as troopers investigate. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 326 mile marker exit south of Auburn.
thevillagereporter.com
Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash
Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
WANE-TV
Kendallville PD: Suspects posed as delivery drivers ‘for YouTube videos’
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Police investigated a string of reports over the weekend of people posing as delivery drivers and allegedly asking homeowners for personal information, including one incident in Fort Wayne that led to a fight. A Facebook post Saturday said Kendallville Police were receiving calls about people...
thevillagereporter.com
Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
Fort Wayne man leads police on a chase through Ohio
Police say the vehicle continued driving after initiating a traffic stop, leading another pursuit, which ended with a single-vehicle crash on County Road 20.
WANE-TV
Thief steals rare comic books from local shop amid high collectibles prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Todd Berndt, owner of Berndt Comics, has been collecting comic books and action figures for 40 years. “When I first started collecting, I was into superheroes,” Berndt said. Throughout the years, Berndt said he has seen the world of comic books change and...
22 WSBT
Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash
A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Didier poll: mayor’s race ‘functionally tied’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — 42% Didier – 41% Henry. A new poll conducted for Republican Councilman Tom Didier showed him “functionally tied” with incumbent Democrat Tom Henry in the 2023 race for Fort Wayne mayor. Both are expected – but neither has officially filed –...
WANE-TV
Authorities investigate crash on SR 5 just off I-69
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a crash Friday night involving a semitruck on State Route 5 just off Interstate 69. Witnesses said the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck. Witnesses at the scene also said the northbound on-ramp and off-ramp of I-69 were both closed...
