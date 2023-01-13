Read full article on original website
Huntsville police looking for suspect in fatal Friday shooting
Huntsville police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man Friday night. Sgt. Rosalind White said Josh Turney, 33, died from his injuries Saturday morning following an incident on Newson Road Friday. A shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police released Turney’s identity this morning.
Alabama woman charged with abusing 7-year-old child
An Alabama woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse a TV station has reported. Immaculee Dieu, 34, of Albertville, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated child abuse, WHNT-TV reported. Albertville police investigators said they believe Dieu injured a 7-year-old child, but the exact details of...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at Winston County sheriff’s deputies, Double Springs police
A suspect is in custody after shots were fired at Winston County sheriff’s deputies and Double Springs police officers Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office told AL.com. A woman who answered the phone at the sheriff’s office said she could not provide further information but said Winston County Sheriff Caleb Snoddy and Double Springs Mayor Elmo Robinson would comment on the incident Wednesday morning.
Huntsville police identify victim in fatal shooting last week
Huntsville police have identified the victim in a Jan. 10 shooting that resulted in murder charges against two men last week. Demetrius King, 46, was shot to death following an incident in the 200 block of Derrick Street last Tuesday at 9 p.m. King was transported to the hospital where...
wbrc.com
Inmate found in distress during nighttime security check at Etowah County Detention Center dies
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway at the Etowah County Detention Center after an inmate was found in distress, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Horton said an inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately...
cenlanow.com
Escaped Alabama inmate, wanted jailer may be in Ford SUV, U.S. Marshal says
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Marshal of Northern Alabama sent News 19 the official flyer after information was accidentally released by a law enforcement agency regarding escaped inmate Casey White and wanted corrections officer Vicky White. U.S. Marshal Martin Keely told News 19 both were last seen...
1 killed, several injured in Tuscumbia crash
One person was killed and several others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Tuscumbia Tuesday.
Authorities investigating death of inmate at Etowah County Jail
An inmate at the Etowah County Detention Center died overnight, according to authorities. Sheriff Jonathon Horton on Tuesday said the inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately and an ambulance was called. Lifesaving measures, however, were unsuccessful and the...
North Alabama woman arrested after newborn baby reportedly tests positive for meth and THC
A 26-year-old woman was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for chemical endangerment after her newborn baby reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine and THC.
WAFF
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
Two men indicted for fatal 2020 home invasion on Levert Street
Two men have been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury for capital murder and several other charges stemming from a deadly 2020 home invasion.
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
WAFF
Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
Albany Herald
Report: Alabama Guard Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
Editors’ Note: This story contains details of gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of gun violence or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.
Deputies: Alabama boy confronted shotgun-wielding father with knife to protect sibling
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A northwestern Alabama man accused of pointing a shotgun at family members during an altercation was confronted by one of his children, who held a knife to protect his sibling, authorities said. Trenton Price, 32, of Russellville, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with...
Alabama landfill fire causing headaches, fear and ‘smell follows me wherever I go’
Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won’t go away. For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight.
WAFF
Volunteer firefighter shortages impacting areas of north Alabama
Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting. The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County family loses $100,000 to construction loan scam
A victim is speaking out about a Lauderdale County contractor who she says scammed her out of more than $100,000. Beverly Jeffers had big plans for the plot of land she had purchased next to her childhood home. "This is my dad's land. It's always been home, and we were...
AL.com
