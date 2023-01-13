ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

AL.com

Huntsville police looking for suspect in fatal Friday shooting

Huntsville police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man Friday night. Sgt. Rosalind White said Josh Turney, 33, died from his injuries Saturday morning following an incident on Newson Road Friday. A shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police released Turney’s identity this morning.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged with abusing 7-year-old child

An Alabama woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse a TV station has reported. Immaculee Dieu, 34, of Albertville, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated child abuse, WHNT-TV reported. Albertville police investigators said they believe Dieu injured a 7-year-old child, but the exact details of...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Suspect in custody after shots fired at Winston County sheriff’s deputies, Double Springs police

A suspect is in custody after shots were fired at Winston County sheriff’s deputies and Double Springs police officers Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office told AL.com. A woman who answered the phone at the sheriff’s office said she could not provide further information but said Winston County Sheriff Caleb Snoddy and Double Springs Mayor Elmo Robinson would comment on the incident Wednesday morning.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Authorities investigating death of inmate at Etowah County Jail

An inmate at the Etowah County Detention Center died overnight, according to authorities. Sheriff Jonathon Horton on Tuesday said the inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately and an ambulance was called. Lifesaving measures, however, were unsuccessful and the...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, AL
