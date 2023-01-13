ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

floridapolitics.com

Housing, transit, public safety and resiliency: Miami-Dade Commissioners talk 2023 priorities

Florida Politics spoke with all 13 members of the Miami-Dade County Commission about which issues they plan to prioritize this year. After decades of glacial change from year to year, the 13-seat Miami-Dade County Commission is the freshest it’s been since its inception, with nearly half its members winning office for the first time in 2022.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

"That beach is horrible," Virginia Key Trust adds two new members, fields complaints about leadership and status of historic beach

There was no shortage of news last week regarding Virginia Key and its historic beach. During the last Miami City Commission meeting, Chair Christine King appointed two community members to join its self-appointed staff on the new-look Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust despite dozens of objections and arguments from public speakers, who at times were stern or boisterous.
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac to Ban Future Marijuana Dispensaries: “We Have Enough”

Tamarac “has enough marijuana dispensaries” and will not approve any new applications from businesses looking to open such stores or pharmacies within city limits, according to the city commission. At the January 11 meeting, commissioners agreed to instruct the staff to prepare the regulations banning any future dispensaries...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Broward Schools Superintendent's fate hangs in the balance

FORT LAUDERDALE - The fate of embattled Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright hangs in the balance. On Wednesday, the Broward School Board will look at hiring a firm to search for a new superintendent.On January 24th, Cartwright will update the board on her action plan. She was given 90 days last year to prove herself.On that day, the School Board could vote on whether she stays. Some members of the board have expressed doubt about her leadership style. "I've seen too much, I've heard too much and I know too much," said new board member Torey Alston in December.The school...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage

After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridainsider.com

Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets

Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

With demand soaring for heart transplants, Florida hospitals ramp up

With heart disease the No. 1 killer in the United States, heart transplants hit record highs in 2022. In Florida, demand has never been higher. Ten hospitals in the state perform heart transplants, each with their own criteria. As the year kicks off, more than 200 people are on the wait list, according to the Organ Procurement Transplantation Network. Some Floridians will not live long enough ...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County

Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
BOCA RATON, FL
niceville.com

Florida men sentenced for multi-million-dollar PPP fraud scheme

FLORIDA – Four Florida men have been sentenced to prison for their part in a conspiracy to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) out of loan proceeds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. The loans are guaranteed by the Small Business...
COCONUT CREEK, FL

