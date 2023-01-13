Read full article on original website
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
floridapolitics.com
Housing, transit, public safety and resiliency: Miami-Dade Commissioners talk 2023 priorities
Florida Politics spoke with all 13 members of the Miami-Dade County Commission about which issues they plan to prioritize this year. After decades of glacial change from year to year, the 13-seat Miami-Dade County Commission is the freshest it’s been since its inception, with nearly half its members winning office for the first time in 2022.
islandernews.com
"That beach is horrible," Virginia Key Trust adds two new members, fields complaints about leadership and status of historic beach
There was no shortage of news last week regarding Virginia Key and its historic beach. During the last Miami City Commission meeting, Chair Christine King appointed two community members to join its self-appointed staff on the new-look Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust despite dozens of objections and arguments from public speakers, who at times were stern or boisterous.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac to Ban Future Marijuana Dispensaries: “We Have Enough”
Tamarac “has enough marijuana dispensaries” and will not approve any new applications from businesses looking to open such stores or pharmacies within city limits, according to the city commission. At the January 11 meeting, commissioners agreed to instruct the staff to prepare the regulations banning any future dispensaries...
Broward Schools Superintendent's fate hangs in the balance
FORT LAUDERDALE - The fate of embattled Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright hangs in the balance. On Wednesday, the Broward School Board will look at hiring a firm to search for a new superintendent.On January 24th, Cartwright will update the board on her action plan. She was given 90 days last year to prove herself.On that day, the School Board could vote on whether she stays. Some members of the board have expressed doubt about her leadership style. "I've seen too much, I've heard too much and I know too much," said new board member Torey Alston in December.The school...
wlrn.org
Urban boundary move will place warehouses on a channel vital for Everglades and Biscayne Bay, officials say
Late last year, just before Miami-Dade County Commissioners made the controversial decision to move the urban boundary that protects wetlands and farms to make way for a warehouse complex in South Dade, former chairman Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz lectured opponents at the crowded commission chambers. “It is not environmentally...
wlrn.org
Sundial: How this founding professor of FIU helped build the university from scratch
There’s no handbook for building a university from scratch. But if there were, Stephen Fain would be one of the authors. He’s one of Florida International University’s founding professors. The original group transformed an old airport near the Everglades into the fifth-largest public university in the country.
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage
After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
floridainsider.com
Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets
Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
wlrn.org
Sundial: From marching with Martin Luther King Jr. to preserving Miami's Black History
Dorothy Jenkins Fields had no idea how her life would change the day she went looking for books written by Black people about Black people. She was the first and the only Black faculty member at the all-white Myrtle Grove Middle School in 1974. She marched with Martin Luther King...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
With demand soaring for heart transplants, Florida hospitals ramp up
With heart disease the No. 1 killer in the United States, heart transplants hit record highs in 2022. In Florida, demand has never been higher. Ten hospitals in the state perform heart transplants, each with their own criteria. As the year kicks off, more than 200 people are on the wait list, according to the Organ Procurement Transplantation Network. Some Floridians will not live long enough ...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Places that are open or closed in South Florida for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
Martin Luther King Day also called MLK Day, King Day, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January. Here’s what will be open and closed in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties on Monday, January 16, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
Miami's 'Harlem of the South' tries to heal from highway scars with green spaces
Miami's Overtown neighborhood was once considered the "Harlem of the South" in the 1940s and 50s, but the interstate highway system split what was once a vibrant predominantly Black community. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on a new $53 million investment to create green spaces under the highway, an area that was overlooked for decades. Jan. 17, 2023.
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
Antisemitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Antisemitic messages and a Nazi swastika displayed on a downtown West Palm Beach building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton.
Police chief says BSO should takeover 911 System, Westside study proposes traffic calming measures
Wilton Manors – Police Chief Gary Blocker told the commission last week that the county’s regional communications system is not meeting performance standards and the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) should take control of 911. “We know there is an issue with regional communications. The performance standards aren’t...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County
Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Former Miami Central Star Transfers Away from Texas AM
High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.
niceville.com
Florida men sentenced for multi-million-dollar PPP fraud scheme
FLORIDA – Four Florida men have been sentenced to prison for their part in a conspiracy to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) out of loan proceeds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. The loans are guaranteed by the Small Business...
