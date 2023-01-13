'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Paramount+ For Reboot Movie: 'That Is Beyond Low'

@matchthesource/instagram; mega

Childhood star Alexa Nikolas is outraged by Paramount+'s reboot of Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 .

"Take note of people in this industry that do not advocate publicly nor privately to create safer environments by even simply supporting individuals close to them that have bravely come forward," The Walking Dead actress wrote via Twitter on Thursday, January 12, just a few hours after news broke of Zoey 101 ’s sequel film, Zoey 102.

"Birds of a feather. Flock together," the message continued , as she potentially shaded fellow cast members Jamie Lynn Spears , Erin Sanders , Sean Flynn , Matthew Underwood , Christopher Massey , Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore .

"Do NOT support a network that can’t even take accountability especially when it comes to CHILDREN. That is beyond low… #nickelodeon," Nikolas concluded in a follow up tweet.

Nikolas quickly rose to fame for her role as Nicole Bristow on the fan-favorite series, however, the 30-year-old exposed her “traumatic” experiences on the show as she reflected on her young career throughout adulthood.

In August 2022, the actress took a stand outside of Nickelodeon's Burbank, Calif., headquarters alongside roughly 20 other individuals to protest the "unsafe" conditions she endured as a childhood star at the network .

" I did not feel protected at Nickelodeon as a child, personally," Nikolas stated during a livestream of the event, as the group of advocates held up signs with the words "Sickelodeon" and "eat predators."

"I’m demanding that Nickelodeon starts protecting children and not predators," the mom-of-one continued at the time. "How can we as the public help if we don't know what’s actually happening in there? Silence is violence."

In addition to fighting for future childhood actors and actresses, Nikolas provided the public some insight on what exact "traumas" she endured working for Zoey 101 's producer Dan Schneider during an appearance on the "Real Pod" podcast in October 2022.

"Whenever I had wardrobe fittings, [Schneider] always had to be in them," the brunette beauty revealed of her 12-year-old acting gig back in 2004. "Thank God there was a curtain, but he was literally [sitting] on [a] chair right outside of the curtain."

"[It was] to the point where he would sit in the chair, and I would come out and do a little spin. [Schneider] would look at the wardrobe artist and say, ‘Can I have the Polaroids?'" Nikolas continued to explain of her nauseating experience.