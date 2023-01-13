Read full article on original website
Related
Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
msn.com
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Ex-stepdaughter who told stepdad he wasn't her father after divorce, asked for money, he reminded her he's not her dad
Evidently, one young woman who pretty much told her stepfather to get lost, after his divorce from her mother four years prior, resurfaced to ask him for money. He made a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Selena Gomez reportedly dating Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart after his split from Steve Jobs' daughter Eve
Selena Gomez is rumored to be in a "very casual" relationship with The Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart following his recent breakup with model Eve Jobs.
Elite Daily
Selena Gomez Shut Down Body-Shaming Comments About Her Globes Look
Selena Gomez won’t stand for body-shaming comments. After attending the 2023 Golden Globes with her little sister, Gracie, on Jan. 10, the Only Murders In The Building star went on Instagram Live to seemingly clap back at those who criticized her appearance at the show. In the viral clip,...
Elite Daily
Channing Tatum Had “No Chill” When Crushing On Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz tend to keep their romance private. Since getting together in the summer of 2021, the couple has kept their public outings to a minimum and rarely spoken about each other. But for Vanity Fair’s February 2023 cover story, Tatum opened up about his relationship with Kravitz — particularly, that embarrassing moment when fans realized how many Kravitz fan accounts he was following on Instagram.
Comments / 0