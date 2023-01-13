Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
fox42kptm.com
NSP troopers arrest two juveniles following pursuit in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop at mile marker 276 near Kearney, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple stolen items reportedly found in Lincoln man's possession
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was arrested after multiple stolen items were reportedly found with him. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Sark Mini Storage, 1901 W O St., around 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a reported larceny. Officers said the caller reported using...
1011now.com
LPD: Drunk driver causes chain reaction crash involving five cars in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a driver who they say crashed into a car, which caused a chain reaction of crashes involving a total of five cars. On Friday around 3:49 p.m., an officer near 11th and O Streets said they saw a westbound car crash...
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests two women for drug possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two women are behind bars in Hall County, after Grand Island Police found them in possession of drugs on a traffic stop. GIPD says 31-year old Karla Miranda and 26-year old Victoria Lathrop were stopped after officers noticed the car they were in had no license plates.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man arrested after assaulting police officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On January 15th, Grand Island Police report they stopped 18-year old Kelvin Macedo of Hastings, after his car was pinged in suspicion with a missing person bolo put out by HPD. When officers tried to contact Macedo, he made some suspicious movements in his vehicle,...
fox42kptm.com
BPD: Suspect wanted out of South Dakota taken into custody in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Bellevue Police Department (BPD) showed up at the Walmart at 10504 S 15th St. around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to apprehend a suspect wanted out of South Dakota for sex offender violation, according to a press release from BPD. Upon arrival, officers found Jeremy Ammerman, 44,...
KETV.com
Man arrested for assault in connection to shooting that seriously injured Omaha man
OMAHA, Neb. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for felony assault in connection with a shooting that seriously injured an Omaha man, according to authorities. Chuol Pan was taken into custody by Omaha police for felony assault, attempted felony assault, two counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and one count of tampering with evidence.
klkntv.com
Police rule car fire in north Lincoln as ‘suspicious’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an early Sunday morning car fire. Around 6 a.m., officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to an area near 52nd Street and Leighton Avenue on a report of a car fire. When officers arrived, they...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha woman's family and friends not satisfied with sentence in fatal crash
Regina Bright was the kind of person who could bring others together. The Omaha woman was a mother of two teenagers, whom she adored and strived to fill with love and wisdom. She was a hard worker with a tight-knit group of best friends who called themselves the “super friends.”
fox42kptm.com
OPD: An arrest has been made in a January shooting that injured one
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An arrest has been made in the January 10 shooting that injured one at 43rd and Grant streets, according to a press release from OPD. Officers have arrested Chuol Pan, 29, for felony assault, two counts of shooting an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with physical evidence.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
WOWT
Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Corrections is searching for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Omaha Community Corrections Center Sunday. Authorities say 25-year-old Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor Sunday evening. It was removed near Community Corrections. The Omaha Corrections Center has a lower custody level, allowing inmates...
News Channel Nebraska
No charges in politically charged 'stolen' police video case
News Chanel Nebraska has learned that an investigation into politically charged police dash-camera video is over, and we don’t know any more now than we knew before. Just days ahead of the November election, the Omaha Police Department said the video—their video— was stolen, launching a probe by the Nebraska State Patrol.
fox42kptm.com
Elderly couple missing; Aurora PD asking public for help
AURORA, Neb. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing elderly couple. According to APD, Robert and Loveda Proctor went missing Friday afternoon. They were last seen at around 2 p.m. in Aurora. The couple may be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica...
NSP issues Endangered Missing Advisory for Aurora man with dementia
An endangered missing advisory has been issued by the Nebraska State Patrol for 89-year-old Robert Proctor of Aurora.
klkntv.com
Driver ticketed after car goes off the road, catches fire in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to an auto shop on Monday after a car caught fire outside the building. This happened just before 6 a.m. at House of Mufflers & Brakes near Cornhusker Highway and North 29th Street. The Lincoln Police Department said the...
WOWT
Iowa business owners get probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was arrested Saturday on multiple charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 75-year-old Dennis Leroy Vanderhoof around 2 p.m. Saturday. Vanderhoof was arrested on charges of operation without owners’ consent, 2nd degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
North Platte Telegraph
Ex-Lincoln Police officer sentenced to probation for misdemeanor assault
A judge Friday sentenced a former Lincoln Police officer to probation and community service for assaulting a man while working off-duty in his police uniform as security at a local hospital more than two years ago. Benjamin Rieker's attorney, Carlos Monzón, argued first for a new trial, saying Rieker believed...
KETV.com
From the archives: Omaha's first snowstorm of 2020 causes slick conditions
OMAHA, Neb. — Three years ago, the Omaha area dealt with wintry conditions and slick roads as snow and sleet moved through the area. Snow changed to sleet late in the morning on Jan. 17, 2020, leading to issues on the roads. More than 200 schools and businesses closed...
Comments / 1