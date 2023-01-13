OMAHA, Neb. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for felony assault in connection with a shooting that seriously injured an Omaha man, according to authorities. Chuol Pan was taken into custody by Omaha police for felony assault, attempted felony assault, two counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and one count of tampering with evidence.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO