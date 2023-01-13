Read full article on original website
Related
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies
Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia launches overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, officials say; Belarus begins air force drills with Russia – live
UK defence secretary makes statement to British parliament saying UK will provide tanks; State broadcaster says 40 people have died in missile attack
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison
"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
Admin changes tune on Biden's Delaware home, Kohberger's possible connection to victim and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
The Problem of Democracy by Shadi Hamid review – democracy and its discontents
Whatever else he leaves behind, Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto-whiz charged with multiple counts of fraud, has bequeathed a lasting gift to the publishing business. “I don’t want to say no book is ever worth reading, but I actually do believe something pretty close to that,” mused SBF to an interviewer. “If you wrote a book, you fucked up and it should have been a six-paragraph blog post.”
How did gas stoves ignite a culture war in the US?
Of all the political issues I assumed would come to the fore in 2023, gas stoves were not on my bingo card. And yet Americans’ right to cook on an open gas flame has turned into a red-hot culture war issue. Conservatives are gearing up for a War of the Cooktops – and unfortunately, some Democrats aren’t helping.
