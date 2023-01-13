A 67-year-old gas station clerk was shot and killed during a robbery early Tuesday morning in Tacony. Surveillance video from the Exxon Station at 7150 Torresdale Ave. shows three masked men enter the store and get behind the checkout counter where they shot the worker, 6ABC reported. The robbery happened at about 4 a.m. and Philadelphia police said the clerk was found on the floor when officers arrived. He died at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO