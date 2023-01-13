Read full article on original website
6 Ways to Overcome Depression Without Any Medication
Depression is a serious mental health issue affecting millions of people yearly. It can affect your physical and mental health and relationships with friends and family. Have you ever thought of depression, how what it feels like to be depressed can be difficult to describe? Some people feel sadness or emptiness, while others feel hopelessness or worthlessness. Depression can make it hard to get out of bed in the morning and enjoy things you usually enjoy doing.
How to Support a Loved One Going Through Depression
This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. You won’t get a notification when someone you love has entered an abyss of emptiness. There are no alerts for depression. And no matter how hard you try, sheer willpower will not be enough to get them through it. There'll be times, especially in the early stages, when you’ll feel helpless and wonder: “What should I do now?”, “Can I be useful?” or “What if I get sucked in, too?”
Parents in the US had alarmingly high rates of anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic – and that has a direct effect on kids
One way to prevent mental health challenges in children: Recognize and treat the mental health issues of their parents.
psychologytoday.com
The Outcome of Being Raised by a Borderline Parent
A family history of mental illness places a child at an increased risk for later development of mental illness, including BPD. Being raised by a BPD parent is a risk factor for pathologizing intimacy or love. Parents with BPD have significant fears of abandonment that they typically pass down to...
The Link Between Alcohol Withdrawal and Mental Health Issues
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve experienced first hand how alcohol abuse can truly mess with mental health. I have seen this with patients as well as myself. And the most bizarre part of this is that you’d think I’d know how alcohol impacts mental health given that I practiced mental health nursing for decades. The truth is, there hasn’t been a ton of research on this topic, or if there is, the findings are not readily shared with the general public.
psychologytoday.com
How to Recognize Negative Thought Cycles and Stop Obsessing
Most of our thoughts are neutral, but our brain has a negativity bias. The negativity bias can lead to excessive worry, rumination, and brooding. We can utilize techniques and strategies to reduce obsessional thought loops. The brain is constantly churning out thoughts, emotions, sensations, and perceptions, meaning there is a...
psychologytoday.com
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
verywellmind.com
Signs of Trauma in Children
Childhood trauma is a disturbing event experienced by a child that is perceived as life-threatening, violent, and/or dangerous. Trauma causes fear and significant psychological, physical, or emotional harm. The traumatic event can be a one-time occurrence like a car accident, the death of a loved one, or a natural disaster such as an earthquake or hurricane. The traumatic experience can also be ongoing such as being a victim of physical or sexual abuse, neglect, racism, or bullying or living in an unstable neighborhood.
BBC
Antidepressants exit must happen in stages, says medical watchdog
Reducing an antidepressant dose should be done in stages, with help from a medical professional, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). It says this helps manage withdrawal symptoms that can occur from the drugs. NICE has published new information that sets out how mental health...
psychologytoday.com
The Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
Written by guest author and SelfWorks' therapist, Megan Lothian LCSW. American adolescence is undergoing a drastic change as it relates to mental health. 30 years ago, the greatest public health threats to teenagers were binge drinking, drunk driving, pregnancy, and smoking. These have since been replaced by a new public health concern: soaring rates of mental health difficulties among adolescents. Emergency room visits have risen sharply for anxiety, mood disorders, and self-harm since 2019, and for young people ages 10 to 24, suicide rates rose 60 percent since 2018, according to the CDC. In 2022, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended that all children and adolescents (ages 8-18) are screened by their pediatricians for anxiety and other disorders.
Mental health and substance use disorders rose among youth during height of COVID pandemic
As the COVID-19 pandemic hit one of its most dangerous peaks in 2021, nearly half of young people in the U.S. had a substance use or mental health disorder, a federal survey found. A psychiatry expert says that easier access to illicit drugs and the government’s mishandling of “black box” labeling for psychiatric prescriptions were major contributing factors to the crisis.
psychologytoday.com
The Cannabis Community Sees the World Differently
The cannabis community and the scientific community view cannabis very differently. Nonmedical cannabis use focuses on the subjective experience, while scientists focus on objective data. The concept of "umvelt," meaning an animal's perceived world, increases respect for both objective and subjective perspectives. In my recent book, Marijuana on My Mind:...
'Pseudomutuality': Why it takes so long to spot narcissistic abuse
Narcissists will often create an illusion of cohesion and perfection in order to hide the abuse from the public.
psychologytoday.com
How Self-Compassion Can Improve Teen Mental Health
Research demonstrates that self-compassion protects teens against the daily challenges they face. Teens who are more self-compassionate experience less depression, anxiety, and stress. Greater self-compassion in teens is associated with being more motivated and moving outside their comfort zone to try new things. This post is part I of a...
‘Young people having a mental health crisis are just dismissed’
My son was diagnosed with autism at the age of nine, had a tough time at school and with family issues, and at 13 began to isolate himself away and would go into periods of depression. But that was nothing compared to what he was like when he turned 16....
6 stats that show which teens receive mental health services—and why
As with most health care systems in the U.S., accessing quality mental health treatment is far from an equal-opportunity process. Factors such as access to wealth, insurance status, geographic location, race, and gender all affect who can receive mental health services and who can't. Unsurprisingly, many of these same barriers to healthcare access are stressors that have well-documented negative effects on people's psychological and physical health.
psychologytoday.com
Emotional Safety: What It Is and Why It’s Important
Emotional safety is a basic human need and an essential building block for all healthy human relationships. Emotional safety is the visceral feeling of being accepted and embraced for who you truly are and what you feel and need. Feeling chronically emotionally unsafe causes intense psychological distress—and, often, greater isolation...
Calls and texts pour into 988 in Wisconsin, the 3-digit suicide lifeline
It has been six months since the launch of 988, the new three-digit number to help prevent suicide, and millions of calls have been pouring in.
A mysterious brain network may underlie many psychiatric disorders
Researchers discovered that six psychiatric disorders seemed linked to the same underlying brain wiring.
CNET
Naturally Produce More Dopamine and Serotonin to Enjoy a Happier 2023
This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society. It's a new year and maybe that means you're trying to adjust your mindset for a happier, healthier year. Considering all the stresses brought in 2022 -- interest rate hikes, surging rent prices and skyrocketing prices -- that might not be the easiest thing. It can feel hard to be really happy when there's a lot of stressful things going on in the world.
