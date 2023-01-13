ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg City Council passes 2 amendments to zoning regulations

By Sian Wilkerson, Daily Press
 4 days ago
US-NEWS-WILLIAMSBURG-CITY-COUNCIL-PASSES-2-1-NN.png Daily Press/TNS

The City Council tackled a pair of amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance during the first regular meeting of the new year.

Council voted unanimously on Thursday to approve both amendments: one that removes certain retail uses by-right to a use permitted with a special use permit and one that requires private clubs to get approval through a special use permit.

The first amendment specifically looks at vape and smoke shops in the city. Four vape and smoke shops are operating in Williamsburg, with a fifth having obtained permits but is not yet open.

“Today, we’re asking that vape shops and smoke shops be required to have a special use permit before operating in the city,” said Tevya Griffin, the director of planning and codes compliance.

The amendment does not affect existing shops, just ones attempting to come into the city, Griffin said.

Griffin said one reason for the city’s amendment proposal is the “uptick in violations” committed by the existing vape and smoke shops, including unlawful signage and lighting as well as an increase in citizen complaints.

“We believe that because of the nature of the use and what we’ve seen as the branding of this type of business, that we’ll continue to get violations and get complaints,” Griffin said. “We feel like if citizens knew about what was coming to their neighborhood and if city council was able to put restrictions, we would not see those.”

The second amendment closes a zoning “loophole”, which does not define what type of establishment can be private.

“It is common zoning practice that a private club or lodge is a not-for-profit, fraternal, membership driven organization (but) the ordinance does not define the use,” according to a staff report.

Because there is no definition of what type of establishment can be private, owners of businesses not allowed in the city have asked about opening their establishments as private, the city said.

The amendment will require a private club or lodge to obtain a special use permit.

“This gives us a way to manage these uses better than we’ve had in the past, with a (standard use permit),” Vice Mayor Pat Dent said. “It gives us more guidance and more flexibility to decide where these uses are located in the city.”

As council member Caleb Rogers emphasized, the proposal is “a change of the code to put something in a special use permit, not a disallowance.”

Sian Wilkerson, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com , 757-342-6616

