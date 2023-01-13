Chris Perkins: Dolphins trying to get a grasp after their spate of hand injuries

If you walked into the Miami Dolphins locker room today you wouldn’t be able to shake hands with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, fullback Alec Ingold, cornerback Kader Kohou, running back Raheem Mostert or left guard Liam Eichenberg.

It’s not that they’re unfriendly.

Each of them has a hand or thumb injury.

This is a major problem.

Hand injuries are seriously impacting the Dolphins’ chance to get their first playoff win since 2000, and, in a way, hand injuries could sink the Dolphins altogether.

Mostert is out and Eichenberg is doubtful for Sunday’s wild-card playoff game at Buffalo due to their hand/thumb injuries.

A hand injury is causing the Dolphins to start rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson instead of Bridgewater, the eight-year veteran.

A hand injury could prevent Chubb, their top pass rusher, from being effective.

A hand injury could hamper Kohou’s ability to make a tackle.

Would the Dolphins defeat the Bills if they didn’t have players suffering from these hand injuries? Probably not. But they’d have a better chance.

Let’s start at quarterback.

You should see the little finger on Bridgewater’s right hand. It’s all jacked up.

The finger is so swollen at the second knuckle that it’s perhaps twice as big as the same finger on his left hand. It probably doesn’t have much flexibility.

“He’s been working relentlessly,” coach Mike McDaniel said of Bridgewater’s effort to play.

Teams don’t like it when players talk about injuries, so Bridgewater is restricted from elaborating on his ailment. But it seems safe to say, from watching practice and watching Bridgewater, there’s no way he could play effectively. No way.

Bridgewater would likely experience pain each time he takes a snap. For right-handed quarterbacks such as Bridgewater, the right hand is the top hand when receiving the snap, and the ball hitting that finger would probably send waves of pain radiating throughout the finger and hand.

Throwing the ball would be tough, too. The little finger helps a quarterback grip the ball, and the way Bridgewater grips the ball the little finger veers outward more than most, meaning the presumed lack of flexibility in his little finger would be a bigger issue.

Even a simple handoff might be tough for Bridgewater, according to offensive coordinator Frank Smith, because he can’t securely grip the ball.

“I think that ultimately his ability to handle the football is obviously the most paramount thing that we’re looking at when it comes to whoever is taking the snap,” Smith said.

“Got to hand it to him though, he’s working his butt off to try and make sure that he’s ready to go in all capacities that we need him.”

Mostert, who was officially ruled out in the Friday injury report, has his right thumb immobilized in a cast after having surgery to repair a fracture earlier this week.

As for Chubb, one of the No. 1 jobs for a pass rusher is keeping the offensive lineman’s hands off of you. You use your own hands to grab, swipe, chop, anything to get those hands off of you so you can proceed toward the quarterback. That’s not so tough to do with one hand, and could even work to Chubb’s advantage by using the hard cast, that binds his little finger and ring fingers together, leaving the other two finger and thumb exposed.

The toughest thing is using his hand to grab an opponent’s hand, or grabbing a jersey to make a tackle.

“It’s going to be tough,” outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie said. “You really got to get knock-back and be able to grab something with one or two fingers, however many you may have. But it’s a difficult task.

“And that’s one thing on setting the edge, we have to make sure we’re setting the edge on defense, and we’ve got to be able to rush the passer. He’s giving us what he can and we’re appreciative of it.”

As for Kohou, who is having an outstanding season, he’s been wearing his cast so long it’s part of his game. Yeah, it hurts sometimes, but you adjust.

“It’s a little different playing with a cast,” he said, “but I’m doing the best I can, trying to handle business.”