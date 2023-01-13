Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Look inside: Crews bring Franklinton’s new Junto hotel to life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklinton neighborhood is about to get a new hotel with a slew of amenities even for those who don’t need a room. NBC4 toured the Junto as construction crews bustled through its unfinished corridors. Rockbridge, the company behind the hotel, is working to meet a projected opening date in May, […]
NBC4 Columbus
City Barbeque is open again near Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — City Barbeque is back in the Reynoldsburg area. The Central Ohio-based restaurant chain is open again at 5979 E. Main St., in a brand-new building. The previous building was one of the company’s oldest restaurants, having opened in 2002. That structure was demolished...
Oberer’s Flowers to celebrate its relocated Columbus store Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A florist with stores in and around the Buckeye State will celebrate its new Columbus location with a grand opening Tuesday — promising arrangement giveaways to some customers, and free flowers for a year to one. Oberer’s Flowers closed its former Columbus location but relocated to a new storefront at 5757 […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus plans new downtown marketplace focused on women- and minority-owned businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus’ elected leaders want to help female entrepreneurs and minority-owned businesses set up shop in brick-and-mortar downtown spaces. To achieve that goal, Columbus City Council is taking steps to open a new downtown marketplace, Councilman Nick Bankston said. The marketplace program would...
614now.com
After 75 years, this Short North restaurant has closed
A throwback Columbus burger joint has thrown in the towel. Goody Boy Burger Club, the Short North eatery known for its retro decor and classic burgers, has closed its doors. The closure was confirmed by Justin Kintz, Executive Director of One Hospitality, the restaurant group that owned Goody Boy. While...
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.
Kittie’s Cakes bakery and café replacing Worthington’s Highline Coffee Co.
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A family-owned bakery and café is opening a third central Ohio location, taking over the former home of a Worthington coffee shop. Kittie’s Cakes is expanding with a location at the site of Highline Coffee Co. at 693 High St. in Worthington, after Highline owner Christie Bruffy sold the space late […]
Building Design & Construction
Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena
Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
WHIZ
Splatter and Shatter Opens at Colony Square Mall
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Colony Square Mall has a new business that fills a niche in consumers interests. The ribbon cutting took place at Splatter and Shatter. It’s a shop that sells enjoyment by providing new experiences. Business owners Amy Poulton and Linda Sowers talked about their new venture and what makes it unique.
NBC4 Columbus
Sewage pipe malfunction reported at Dublin Scioto High
A burst sewer pipe at Dublin Scioto High School in the Dublin City School District has students and staff adjusting to some temporary changes as work to fix the problem gets underway. Sewage pipe malfunction reported at Dublin Scioto …. A burst sewer pipe at Dublin Scioto High School in...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
Columbus groups buy Dublin-area affordable housing complex for $8 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and a local nonprofit acquired an affordable housing complex on the city’s northwest side Tuesday for $8.1 million. In its latest move to chip away at central Ohio’s affordable housing shortage, CMHA joined the newly-formed nonprofit Columbus Housing Enterprise to purchase Copperleaf Apartments, a 108-unit […]
Here are the roadway, transit projects that could come to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission wants the public’s feedback on projects proposed to receive $148 million of the Biden administration’s dollars. In its largest funding commitment to date, the planning agency for Columbus’ urban area proposed last week a slate of 23 much-needed transportation and infrastructure projects that it aims to […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
More than 1,500 homes in the dark in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — South Central Power Company reported a large power outage in the Frankfort area of Ross County, affecting more than 1,500 residents. The outage was first reported shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Monday night. The cause of the outage has not yet been released, but a...
Columbus schools to spend $1M grant on safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School District is planning some safety and security upgrades, with just under $1 million in grant money being spent across 19 schools. The Columbus City School Board approved the expenditure of the grant money Tuesday, and now scheduling of the work will start as soon as possible. “Just […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Witness describes brawl inside Easton Town Center mall: 'That could have been a huge mass casualty event'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Nelson Nowakowski was leaving dinner Saturday night when he couldn't make sense of what he was seeing. "It was loud. People were screaming,” he said. “People were running toward the commotion, which made me think they must have known it was going to happen."
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 614 Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
