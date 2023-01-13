Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement
A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 Results (01/13): Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James
IMPACT Wrestling recently held their 2023 Hard To Kill PPV Event, which emanated from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The show saw IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defend her championship against Mickie James in the main event. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com:. - KUSHIDA...
rajah.com
Spoiler: Big Segment Announced For Raw 30th Anniversary
You can officially pencil in a new segment for the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special next week. Ahead of next week's Raw Is XXX special event in Philadelphia, PA., a big "Acknowledgement Ceremony for 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns" was announced, including past generations of the Anoa'i family for the segment.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Confirms Signing Of Santino Marella
Santino Marella has signed on the dotted line with IMPACT Wrestling. Following his return as the new authority figure replacing Scott D'Amore at the Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view, IMPACT Wrestling announced that Santino Marella has officially joined the company. "Santino Marella has signed with IMPACT Wrestling," the announcement read.
rajah.com
IMPACT! Wrestling TV Tapings Spoilers From January 14th in Atlanta, GA
BTI: The Design (Kon and Angels) defeated Yuya Uemura and Delirious. After the match, Deaner calls out Callihan. Deaner told Callihan to take out Delirious, which he did with a Piledriver. BTI: Zicky Dice defeated Carlie Bravo. IMPACT Tapings:. Mickie James opens the show celebrating her win. She is interrupted...
rajah.com
Mike Bailey Says Kevin Owens Was A Big Part Of His Growth As A Pro Wrestler
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star "Speedball" Mike Bailey spoke with METRO on a variety of topics such as how top WWE Star Kevin Owens was a big part of his growth as a professional wrestler. Mike Bailey said:. “Kevin Steen, now Owens, was a big part of my growth as a...
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Damien Sandow Gives His Thoughts On Rumors Of A Possible WWE Sale
Former WWE Star and pro wrestling veteran Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as his thoughts on a possible sale of the WWE. "We’ll have to wait and see." "Obviously when deals like this come into place, to not think that the people that are paid to think like this in terms of distribution, television, whatever, that they're not there thinking steps ahead, would be crazy. You know what? We're going to have to just wait and see. I mean, do I think we're going to see WWE taken off the air? No, I don't, But we'll see what happens.”
rajah.com
Backstage News on Cody Rhodes' Return to WWE Action; Details on Who He's Training With
-- After a lengthy absence as he recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, Cody Rhodes is getting close to gaining in-ring clearance to return to action for WWE. A fightfulselect.com report notes that Rhodes is deep into his preparations for a return and has been training in the ring and has even been at WWE's Performance Center dating back to late December.
rajah.com
Molly Holly Reflects On Working With William Regal In Memphis
During her recent Highspots Virtual Signing, WWE Hall Of Famer Molly Holly reflected on her WWE developmental work with William Regal in Memphis. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Molly touches on this topic with her thoughts:. “I was in developmental, and they put me with William...
rajah.com
Bully Ray Says He Plans On Sticking Around In IMPACT Wrestling For A While
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how he plans on sticking around IMPACT Wrestling for a while and how revenge is something that is definitely on his mind. Bully Ray said:. “I’m...
rajah.com
Eddie Edwards Say He's "Confident" He Will Regain The Impact Wrestling World Championship
Ahead of last Fridays match with Jonathan Gresham at Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill Pay Per View, former Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards explained the reason why he believes he's on the verge of regaining the title. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview:. I got close at the...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 9,636 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,088 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,902 tickets. You...
rajah.com
Frankie Kazarian: "Well, 2023 Is Off To A Wild Start ..."
2023 is already off to a wild start for Frankie Kazarian. After securing his release from his All Elite Wrestling contract and announcement that he has re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling, "The Elite Hunter" took to social media on Sunday to comment on what has already been a wild New Year.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says Jeff Jarrett Knows How To Be A Heel
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how fellow WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Star Jeff Jarrett doesn't give a sh*t if he is going to piss people off and how Jarrett knows how to be a heel.
rajah.com
Various News: WWE Couple Set For Bravo Show, RJ City Joins Danhausen's Vlog (Video)
-- A pair of WWE Superstars will appear on the edition of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The episode will air at 10:00 pm ET, and feature Montez Ford of the Street Profits, as well as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. -- In other news from the...
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Alexander Wolfe Says He Is Back On The Indies And He Is Better Than Ever
Former WWE Star Alexander Wolfe recently spoke with Ten Count's Steve Fall on a number of topics such as the moment SAnitY got called up to the main roster and how all they got was promises and how Vince McMahon has so many creative ideas for them. Alexander Wolfe said:
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Says There Is A Glimmer Of Hope For AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he discussed topics such as how having UFC President Dana White's Slap League maybe a glimmer of hope for AEW as it indicates that they are trying to build on their franchise. Eric...
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Reveals How He And Cash Wheeler Came Up With Their Finishing Maneuver
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how his and Cash Wheeler’s relationship was like with former WWE Performance Center coach and trainer Bill DeMott. Dax Harwood said:. “A lot of people have this...
rajah.com
Mickie James Talks About Wanting To Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship In WWE, AEW
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com
Various News: Jake Hager On Hey! (EW), Latest Impact Digital Media Match Features Jacob Fatu
-- A brand new episode pf RJ City's Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, Impact Wrestling's latest Digital Media match...
Comments / 0