ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

USC OL signee Micah Banuelos ready to prepare as program's future center

One of offensive line coach Josh Henson's big signing was four-star Washington offensive lineman Micah Banuelos, a player he had been recruiting since his time at Texas A&M. That relationship was one of the biggest driving forced for Banuelos signing with the Trojans, as was the move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Tuesday Afternoon "BOOM!"

On Tuesday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With the transfer portal open until January 18, we updated our transfer recruiting target list, which you can view HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy