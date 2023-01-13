ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

2nd Person Arrested In Connection With Cyril Girl's Disappearance

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
A second caregiver has been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old child in Caddo County, Okla.

Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Thursday. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Adams is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. His arrest comes a day after his wife, Alysia Adams, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect in the case of Athena Brownfield.

Brownfield was reported missing Tuesday, but it is believed she had been missing for longer than that. Authorities and community members from Cyril, Okla., have been searching for Athena for days. The girl's older sister was found wandering Tuesday near their home on West Nebraska Road when a mail carrier noticed her along and notified police.

The girl's home was blocked and surrounded by crime tape early Friday, a neighbor told News 9. That neighbor told News 9 that a white SUV was towed from the property.

Authorities say that both Ivon and Alysia Adams were responsible for the girls.

The OSBI is still searching for Athena and asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the OSBI or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Athena was last seen a wearing pink butterfly sweater and pants and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

The search continues on Friday morning for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

Comments / 1

Daisy Maisy
4d ago

This whole story is kinda vague. How did these 2 become the caretakers for these 2 children? Were they foster parents, relatives, friends? I hope they find the missing child. 🙏

Reply
2
Comments / 0

