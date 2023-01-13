Read full article on original website
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Yardbarker
Cowboys make decision on kicker Brett Maher
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a historically bad game in Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the performance will not cost him his job — at least not yet. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel told reporters on Wednesday that he believes Maher is...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Yardbarker
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Yardbarker
Bills Cut Wide Receiver Ahead Of Bengals Game
The Bills swapped wide receivers for the practice squad. The Bills made some moves to their practice squad roster before their first practice Wednesday in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bills had already made some roster moves with the receiver corps this postseason when they signed Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster.
Yardbarker
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Was Convinced That Saints Picked Him At 19 When Phone Rang On Draft Night
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett seems like he was destined to join the black and gold. Pickett was freely acknowledged as the best quarterback in the worst rookie class since EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Manuel actually went four slots higher than the former Pitt Panther, but the league’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Would 'Absolutely' Consider This Coaching Position
The NFL has no shortage of juicy storylines heading into the offseason. Many high-level players may be on new teams next season via free agency or trade. One name that everyone is watching is Sean Payton. After taking a year off from coaching, he is now the most coveted free-agent coach. He went on Colin Cowherd’s show and said he would “absolutely” consider a coaching position many think he shouldn’t, the Houston Texans.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid Gives Brutal Injury Update For Offensive Weapon
Andy Reid held his press conference Tuesday before the Kansas City Chiefs held their first practice for their Divisional Round game. The Chiefs practiced Tuesday, as their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held on Saturday. Reid had updated on a few critical Chiefs injuries. According to Pete Sweeney...
Yardbarker
Could The Steelers Bring Back A Familiar Face At Edge Rusher If He’s Cut This 2023 Offseason?
It’s an important offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Head Coach Mike Tomlin was able to miraculously keep his above-.500 streak alive, it was still a disappointing season. The black and gold finished 9-8, just missing out on the postseason after the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets in Week 18. Now, the team faces an important free agency period, along with the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Announce Disappointing News Before Wild-Card Game
The Buccaneers will be without a few for their Wild Card game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several players battling injuries before their Wild Card game Monday night. The Buccaneers will play the Dallas Cowboys a little shorthanded this week. The Buccaneers have been dealing with injuries all season, a large factor in why they won the NFC South with a losing record.
Yardbarker
Analyst on Brock Purdy's performance: 'Playoff football never looked easier'
As NFL Network and Fox Sports NFL analyst Brian Baldinger recently pointed out, the 49ers offense was good with Garoppolo running the show, but Purdy has elevated the unit to another level. “There’s no doubt that the talent and the scheme is brilliant, but this guy Brock Purdy is making...
Yardbarker
HC Todd Bowles has stern message for Buccaneers
For better or worse, the Buccaneers won't be the same team next season. "Those who come back, we gotta create new culture, new chemistry and new camaraderie," head coach Todd Bowles said, per JoeBucsFan, a website that covers the team. "We'll have new people coming in. If you're lucky enough to come back or privileged enough to come back, be ready to work."
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Add Depth At Wide Receiver; Cut DT On Practice Squad
The Kansas City Chiefs made a couple of roster moves before their first practice of the playoffs. The Chiefs are getting ready to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Chiefs, which delivered terrible news on wide receiver Mecole Hardman Tuesday, announced they added depth to the position on the practice squad.
Yardbarker
Colts Promising Head Coach Candidate Withdraws from Consideration
Through two weeks, the Indianapolis Colts have put together an impressively thorough search for their vacant head coaching position, zeroing in on several exciting candidates. However, one of those young up-and-comers has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Colts and any other head coaching role this offseason, as Ben Johnson has elected to return to the Detroit Lions as offensive coordinator.
Yardbarker
Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
Yardbarker
Eagles' Jalen Hurts addresses Giants targeting his injured shoulder
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sounds ready for the New York Giants to target his sprained throwing shoulder during Saturday's playoff game between the NFC East rivals. "It's football. I've got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field," Hurts told reporters on Tuesday, per...
