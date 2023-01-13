ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury dominates Class 5 all-state football team with 10 players. Green Run represented with seven players

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Maury’s DeVonte Floyd pulls away from Green Run defenders during Saturday, December 3, 2022, afternoon’s Class 5 state semifinal football game at the Sportsplex in Virginia Beach. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Maury, which finished as the state runner-up to Highland Springs last season, placed 10 players on the Class 5 all-state team.

Green Run, which won the Class 5 Region A title, had seven players.

The Commodores were led by senior Da’Vontae Floyd, who was named to the first team at both wide receiver and defensive back. Other Maury players named to first team were senior center Isaiah Whitehurst, junior offensive lineman Christian Murphy, senior running back Peyton Jones and senior linebacker Kelvin Seay.

Kecoughtan lineman David Anderson, who signed with Duke, was named first-team all-state on the defensive line and the second team on offense. Green Run junior wide receiver Keylen Adams, Nansemond River senior kicker Dallas Slaughter, Bethel junior kick returner Victor Romain, Salem sophomore defensive end Ari Watford and Green Run linebacker Zakai Hall also were named to the first team.

The second team included: Green Run senior quarterback Kevin White Jr., Kempsville junior lineman Deacon Rawls, Nansemond River junior lineman Roman Soriano, Green Run sophomore running back Damari Palmer, Kempsville senior running back NaiQuan Washington-Pearce, Kempsville senior wide receiver Quran Boyd, Kempsville senior tight end Nate Clark, Maury sophomore all-purpose player LeBron Bond, Kempsville senior defensive lineman Shaun Sanders, Maury junior defensive lineman Bless Mack, Nansemond River junior defensive end Immanuel Ezeogu, Nansemond River senior linebacker Mike Thomas, Maury freshman linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Green Run junior defensive back Milton Ferguson, Green Run junior defensive back Kaevon Blanding, Green Run junior defensive back Tyler Baker, Kecoughtan senior punter Brett Starling and Maury junior punt returner Josh Powell.

Highland Springs swept the top honors. Junior quarterback Khristian Martin is the Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year, and sophomore linebacker Brennan Johnson is the Class 5 Defensive Player of the Year and Loren Johnson is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.

