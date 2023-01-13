Read full article on original website
Venice's Trenton Kintigh commits to Wofford
VENICE (SNN-TV) - A key part of the Venice Indians defensive front announced his collegiate commitment yesterday. Venice senior defensive lineman, Trenton Kintigh, committed to Wofford College (Spartanburg, SC) yesterday, via his Twitter. Hampered by a leg injury this season, Kintigh played in only 9 games for the Indians, accruing...
Sell My House Fast In Florida, Reputed Cash Home Buyers in Florida Launch New Website
Sell My House Fast In Florida, one of the reputed companies that buy houses in Florida for cash is pleased to share that they have launched a new website. Sellers can simply search for sell my home fast Florida and they will be guided to these cash home buyers in Florida. Now it is as simple as filling up an online form on this website. Sellers must fill out the form with basic details about the property or simply call the office. Once the details are furnished, sellers will receive an initial cash offer range.
Gettel's "Got It", and gives some to Parrish Comm. HS auto repair program
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Jan. 17, 2023 - Gettel's "Got it", and they're giving some of it to Parrish Community High School. The Gettel Automotive Group is donating $25,000 to the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair program at to develop and employ young, skilled, students for jobs in the automotive service field.
What to expect: 25th annual Thunder by the Bay
SARASOTA- What started as an idea on a napkin, turned into the festival we all know and love. Music and motorcycle festival, Thunder by the Bay, is just around the corner. The festival celebrates 25 years in the community from February 17th-19th. There are so many new events to participate...
Dr. King's message being honored in a place that decades ago would not have been allowed.
Performing in the Sarasota Opera House, at one point and time would have seen almost an impossible task for someone who was African American. However on the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., those from the Westcoast Black Theater Troupe accomplished just that. 750 receptive people attended the legacy...
Missing Lakewood Ranch P.E. teacher found dead
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - A Manatee County P.E. teacher is found dead after going missing last week. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office confirms 39-year-old Justin Darr was found dead Sunday morning not far from his home in Parrish. Manatee Schools last week confirmed that the missing man was a...
Seafood & music festival brings thousands of people to Laishley Park
CHARLOTTE- If you love eating delicious food while listening to great music, SNN knows the perfect local event for you. Thousands of smiling faces and some of the best food and music on the Suncoast was at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda this weekend for the Paragon Seafood & music festival.
Animal Services Transforms Outdoor Cats Into Working Cats
Manatee County animal services created the working cat program to give community cats a home. Hans Wohlgfahrt, Manatee county animal outreach and events specialist says community cats lived their entire live outside. "When we get community cats here and we can't take them back to where they came from, then...
New North Port fire rescue tower simulates different house layouts
NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - North Port Fire Rescue shows off its new six-story tower and burn building. The $2 million tower allows the city's firefighters to hone their skills in scenarios including tactical rescue and live fire responses. These simulate nearly every structure in the city. The Herald-Tribune reports...
Bijou Garden Cafe brings Broadway musicals to Sarasota
SARASOTA- If you’re a fan of Broadway musicals and fine dining, you’re going to want to see what Bijou Garden Cafe has in store. Sarasota's Bijou Garden Café hosted its monthly Broadway brunch where performers entertain guests as they enjoy delicious food and drinks. The brunches began...
61 year old seriously injured in a hit and run
A 61 year old motorcyclist was involved in a hit and run, and seriously injured. The accident occurred on Riverside drive in Charlotte County, yesterday at 5:44. Trooper Kenn Watson, with the Florida Highway Patrol, says the man driving the vehicle turned in front of the path of the motorcyclist. After the crash, the man driving the vehicle then fled the scene.
Woman arrested in stolen U-Haul truck on Suncoast
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Jan. 17, 2023 - Somebody in Sarasota County took the U-Haul motto a little too literally. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers stopped a stolen U-Haul box truck on State Road 72 (Clark Road) and Gant Road at 8:00 Tuesday morning. The truck was initially rented by cash payment on December 8, 2022, and never returned. Maybe Amanda Hassen just wanted to adhere to the motto, "Always U-Haul(Orange)." The 37-year-old from Georgia was arrested for Grand Theft Auto and was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
Sarasota woman charged with 5 counts of attempted murder and arson
SARASOTA - A Sarasota woman is behind bars and charged with five counts of attempted murder and committing arson. 35-year-old Andrea Allen of Sarasota has been arrested after allegedly setting a house on fire while one-year-old twins and three women were inside of a home. “We responded to a home...
