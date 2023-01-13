Read full article on original website
WBOC
Updates on Carjacking and Attempted Murder of an Elderly Woman
SALISBURY, Md. -- WBOC obtained court charging documents for Ralph Harmon, the suspect in the carjacking and attempted murder. The details are graphic, and explain how an elderly woman survived, and show what the 23 year old suspect told police. All of this is according to Maryland State Police. A...
WMDT.com
Burglary at Dover business under investigation
DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a burglary that took place at a Dover business over the weekend. We’re told that sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, an unknown suspect(s) damaged the front glass door to Sully’s Vapor and Glass and stole an unknown amount of merchandise from the store. Police also found that the glass cases inside the business had been damaged. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
Blood Found Inside Muddied Truck Of Maryland Man Missing Under Suspicious Circumstance: Police
Alarm bells are sounding for Maryland State Police investigators as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a 27-year-old man reported missing under suspicious circumstances whose truck was found with blood inside during the investigation. An alert was issued by Maryland State Police investigators as they attempt to track...
WBOC
Shots Fired Lead to Drug Bust in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Officers responding to shots fired found drugs inside of a home. According to the Seaford Police Department, on Jan. 16 around 10:52 p.m., officers responded to State Street for reported shots fired. Officers say they located shell casings from a handgun in the road and later found a bullet in the road from those same shell casings.
State Police Investigating Fatal Accident Involving Bicyclist
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Harrington last night where a bicyclist was struck and killed. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:42 p.m., […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Accident Involving Bicyclist appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
WBOC
Police Investigating Magnolia Shooting
MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. Police say troopers responded to a shooting on Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres on Jan. 15 just after 4 a.m. Troopers say when they arrived on the scene they...
WBOC
UPDATED: Victims Identified in Frankford Crash
FRANKFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified the victims who died in a Saturday crash in Frankford. Police say 28-year-old Harvey Justice and his 3-year-old daughter Elleigh Blaine were killed in the crash. According to Police, the victims were not properly restrained. The crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 14...
WBOC
UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Seaford Carjacking and Assault
SALISBURY, Md. - Seaford Police have identified the suspect in a carjacking and assault that took place on Friday. Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury has been charged with first degree Kidnapping, first degree Assault, first degree Robbery, Aggravated Menacing, Wearing a Disguise during the commission of a felony, theft of a motor vehicle and related charged.
WBOC
Reward In Search For Missing Man in Somerset County
PRINCESS ANNE, MD – Crime Solvers are offering $1,000 for information leading to the location of Dequan Javon Fields. Maryland State Police have been looking for the 27-year-old since finding his 2004 gold Dodge Durango abandoned at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve in Somerset Investigators say the exterior was covered in mud, and there was blood inside. His family reported him missing on Jan. 12. Investigators also believe the SUV was operated on Deal Island Road and the surrounding areas between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023.
WBOC
Deadly Accident Involving Bicyclist in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Del.- A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car and a truck in Harrington on Monday, according to Delaware State Police. Police say on around 5:42 p.m., a 2009 white Honda Element was stopped at the stop sign on westbound Corn Crib Road at the intersection with northbound South Dupont Highway (US Route 13).
WMDT.com
Fatal accident leaves 2 dead
Laurel, DE- A fatal car collision in Laurel left two dead Tuesday evening according to Delaware State Police. The incident occurred in the area of Laurel Road and Little Hill Road around 5:30 pm and caused an extended road closure. Details are limited at this time but we will update...
WBOC
Suspect Arrested After Body Found on Easton Street
EASTON, Md.-The body of a man was discovered along a Talbot County road over the weekend, according to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office. The agency says on January 14, deputies reported to the area of Rigbylot Road, about two-tenths of a mile southeast of Royal Oak Road for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. When Deputies arrived, they say they discovered a deceased Hispanic male laying on the ground a short distance from the road.
WDEL 1150AM
Townsend man arrested in connection to weekend shooting
Delaware State Police said they arrested 18-year-old Axl Vangorder of Townsend at the scene of a shooting Saturday night, January 14, 2023. Troopers were dispatched to Cannery Lane in Townsend around 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. A 28-year-old man had been shot in the upper body. He was taken...
16-year-old charged after shot fired at Delaware high school
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a gun being fired at a Delaware high school last week. Police charged the teenager with reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon or ammunition by a person under 21 years of age, aggravated menacing and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone. State police were called to William Penn High School after a report of a shot fired on Jan. 10 just before 12 p.m. No injuries were reported. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the week. The teenager was arraigned and committed to a New Castle County Detention Center on a $98,000 cash bond.
WMDT.com
Fatal pedestrian collision in Harrington
Harrington, DE- A pedestrian collision in Harrington Delaware has left one dead according to Delaware State Police. The incident happened in the area of South Dupont Highway and Corn Crib Road around 6pm on Monday. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update this story as...
firststateupdate.com
80-Year-Old Seaford Woman Carjacked, Kidnapped Found In Maryland
The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating a carjacking/kidnapping incident that occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. Officials said an 80-year-old female victim was in the driveway of her residence near her vehicle when she was approached, physically assaulted, and placed...
WMDT.com
Fatal crash kills 2 in Frankford
FRANKFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Frankford Saturday night. The collision occurred on January 14, 2023, at approximately 9:11 p.m., when a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Roxana Road, east of McCary Road at a high rate of speed. As...
WBOC
Most Wanted - January 16, 2023.
Winter weather, and law enforcement wants to provide a nice warm shelter for fugitives. We're back with "Most Wanted Monday " and Captain Rich Wiersberg with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
WBOC
Two Dead After Truck Crashes into Garage in Frankford
FRANKFORD, Del. - Police say two people, including a 3-year-old girl, died in a car crash. Delaware State Police say the crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 on Roxana Road in Frankford. According to police, around 9:11 p.m. a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado truck was driving westbound on Roxana Road, east of McCary Road at high speed.
