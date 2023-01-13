Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
Related
WVNews
Doddridge boys continue ascent with win over Roane County
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County boys basketball has started to attract attention across the state, and the Bulldogs kept their trajectory aimed upward Tuesday. After Monday’s AP poll moved Doddridge up two spots to No. 6 in Class A, the Bulldogs backed up that status with...
WVNews
Watson in transition
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ben Baines scored a game-high 19 points as the Elkins Tigers pull…
WVNews
Indians move win streak to 7 with 53-39 win over Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used stingy half court defense and a 22-point night from Anthony Spatafore to snap Lewis County’s win streak at seven, moving its own win streak to seven in the process by a final score of 53-39. The Indians set the tone for the night early, holding Lewis County to just two points in the opening quarter, and Spatafore accounted for six of his team’s opening 10 points as the Indians took an early lead that they would never surrender.
WVNews
JT Veltri hook shot
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ben Baines scored a game-high 19 points as the Elkins Tigers pull…
WVNews
East Fairmont swarms Buckhannon-Upshur after week layoff, 74-45
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After finishing 2022 with a perfect 7-0 record, East Fairmont had stumbled a bit to enter the New Year, losing to rival Fairmont Senior and then getting taken to overtime by Lincoln. Playing for the first time in a week, there were no such...
WVNews
Baines' 19 pushes Elkins past Grafton, 64-47
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ben Baines scored a game-high 19 points as the Elkins Tigers pulled away in the third quarter with a 10-0 run to beat the Grafton Bearcats, 64-47. “Our third quarter push was all about getting stops. We gave up too many second- and third-chance opportunities in the first half. We did a much better job of boxing out and limiting them to one opportunity. It was all about getting one-and-done stops. Once we were able string together stops, it let us really run in transition, where our offense thrives,” Elkins coach Amrit Rayfield said.
WVNews
Eagles finally find balance in win over Huskies
CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WV News) — Finally, the Robert C. Byrd boys basketball team has found more balance offensively. In their 56-44 victory over North Marion on Tuesday at RCB, eight different players scored for the Flying Eagles.
WVNews
Trenton Bush tops 150 career wins at Winner's Choice
The Lewis County wrestling team had a solid weekend at one of the toughest tournaments around, but it was Senior wrestler Trenton Bush who stole the spotlight picked up his 150th career win on his way to a third place finish. The victory makes Bush, who is currently ranked #2...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/16/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins notes that the confidence of fixing one issue doesn't always spill over to corrections of other problems, and observes that a lineup which was successful in one instance, against one team, might not be a panacea for all situations. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
WVNews
Search continues for the best schemes for diverse WVU men's hoop team
West Virginia’s use of a smaller lineup in the latter half of the Oklahoma game produced good results, but head coach Bob Huggins noted that doesn’t presage the wholesale use of that group in all situations as the Big 12 conference season continues. “We’re going to try as...
WVNews
West Virginia women make statement against Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School dance team makes final preparations for winter competition
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly two dozen members of the Bridgeport High School dance team are finalizing their routines before a regional invitational later this month. This will be the second year Bridgeport High School’s team competes at Wheeling Park High School’s winter dance invitational, which this year...
WVNews
Lewis Countians earn spot on WVWC Dean's List
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named the following Lewis County students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester: Ryan Blake, Isaiah Burciaga, Katelynn Connell, Brooklyn Detamore, Melody Garrett, Kristen Greathouse, Claire Gum, Shawn Moran, Lauren Posey, Victoria Syrews, Ethan Thomas, Luke White, Kassi Wright, and Patrick Snuffer, Jr.
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School releases second-quarter Honor Roll
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School has released its second-quarter Honor Roll. Students make the honor roll by earning a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education votes on 2023-2024 calendar
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education has decided on a school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year. Board members voted Tuesday evening to approve a calendar that ensures spring break will be a full week. Instead of including three outside school environment (OS) days in spring break, the OS days will come at the end of the school year on staff-only days.
WVNews
Beauty in the Blade opens in Philippi
Microblading, a tattooing technique and form of permanent makeup, is now open for business in Barbour County, according to microblading artist Adriana Knight, who completed her training with Felicity Matos at Browlicity in Morgantown. The new service, called Beauty in the Blade, is open by appointment Tuesdays through Fridays at...
WVNews
WVWC hosts award-winning author and educator
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College featured Dr. Julius Bailey to engage and ignite conversations in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. On Monday, Wesleyan’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) invited Bailey to informally discuss with students, staff and the community about “Philosophy of love and Hip-Hop Culture” as well as to formally speak on “To Love and Be-Loved in the Beloved Community”. The discussion on “Philosophy of love and Hip-Hop” was held at noon as part of the DEI’s Culture-to-Go series, and “To Love and Be-Loved in the Beloved Community” was held at 6 p.m. preceded by a dinner in celebration.
WVNews
One transported following single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 79 in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported to United Hospital Center for injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 79 Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The wreck occurred in the northbound lane when the vehicle rolled into the median near the Meadowbrook Road exit.
WVNews
Jeffrey Flint named to SNHU Dean's List
MANCHESTER, NH — Jeffrey Flint of Weston has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
WVNews
Buckhannon Community Theatre to present 'The Red Velvet Cake War'
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon Community Theatre will kick off its 2023 season with a production of “The Red Velvet Cake War” by Jones, Hope and Wooten — who are also the writers of “Designing Women,” “The Golden Girls” and “The Savannah Sipping Society.”
Comments / 0