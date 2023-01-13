ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WVNews

Doddridge boys continue ascent with win over Roane County

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County boys basketball has started to attract attention across the state, and the Bulldogs kept their trajectory aimed upward Tuesday. After Monday’s AP poll moved Doddridge up two spots to No. 6 in Class A, the Bulldogs backed up that status with...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Watson in transition

ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Indians move win streak to 7 with 53-39 win over Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used stingy half court defense and a 22-point night from Anthony Spatafore to snap Lewis County’s win streak at seven, moving its own win streak to seven in the process by a final score of 53-39. The Indians set the tone for the night early, holding Lewis County to just two points in the opening quarter, and Spatafore accounted for six of his team’s opening 10 points as the Indians took an early lead that they would never surrender.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

JT Veltri hook shot

GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont swarms Buckhannon-Upshur after week layoff, 74-45

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After finishing 2022 with a perfect 7-0 record, East Fairmont had stumbled a bit to enter the New Year, losing to rival Fairmont Senior and then getting taken to overtime by Lincoln. Playing for the first time in a week, there were no such...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Baines' 19 pushes Elkins past Grafton, 64-47

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ben Baines scored a game-high 19 points as the Elkins Tigers pulled away in the third quarter with a 10-0 run to beat the Grafton Bearcats, 64-47. “Our third quarter push was all about getting stops. We gave up too many second- and third-chance opportunities in the first half. We did a much better job of boxing out and limiting them to one opportunity. It was all about getting one-and-done stops. Once we were able string together stops, it let us really run in transition, where our offense thrives,” Elkins coach Amrit Rayfield said.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Eagles finally find balance in win over Huskies

CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WV News) — Finally, the Robert C. Byrd boys basketball team has found more balance offensively. In their 56-44 victory over North Marion on Tuesday at RCB, eight different players scored for the Flying Eagles.
WVNews

Trenton Bush tops 150 career wins at Winner's Choice

The Lewis County wrestling team had a solid weekend at one of the toughest tournaments around, but it was Senior wrestler Trenton Bush who stole the spotlight picked up his 150th career win on his way to a third place finish. The victory makes Bush, who is currently ranked #2...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/16/23

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins notes that the confidence of fixing one issue doesn't always spill over to corrections of other problems, and observes that a lineup which was successful in one instance, against one team, might not be a panacea for all situations. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia women make statement against Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lewis Countians earn spot on WVWC Dean's List

BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named the following Lewis County students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester: Ryan Blake, Isaiah Burciaga, Katelynn Connell, Brooklyn Detamore, Melody Garrett, Kristen Greathouse, Claire Gum, Shawn Moran, Lauren Posey, Victoria Syrews, Ethan Thomas, Luke White, Kassi Wright, and Patrick Snuffer, Jr.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education votes on 2023-2024 calendar

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education has decided on a school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year. Board members voted Tuesday evening to approve a calendar that ensures spring break will be a full week. Instead of including three outside school environment (OS) days in spring break, the OS days will come at the end of the school year on staff-only days.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Beauty in the Blade opens in Philippi

Microblading, a tattooing technique and form of permanent makeup, is now open for business in Barbour County, according to microblading artist Adriana Knight, who completed her training with Felicity Matos at Browlicity in Morgantown. The new service, called Beauty in the Blade, is open by appointment Tuesdays through Fridays at...
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

WVWC hosts award-winning author and educator

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College featured Dr. Julius Bailey to engage and ignite conversations in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. On Monday, Wesleyan’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) invited Bailey to informally discuss with students, staff and the community about “Philosophy of love and Hip-Hop Culture” as well as to formally speak on “To Love and Be-Loved in the Beloved Community”. The discussion on “Philosophy of love and Hip-Hop” was held at noon as part of the DEI’s Culture-to-Go series, and “To Love and Be-Loved in the Beloved Community” was held at 6 p.m. preceded by a dinner in celebration.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Jeffrey Flint named to SNHU Dean's List

MANCHESTER, NH — Jeffrey Flint of Weston has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Buckhannon Community Theatre to present 'The Red Velvet Cake War'

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon Community Theatre will kick off its 2023 season with a production of “The Red Velvet Cake War” by Jones, Hope and Wooten — who are also the writers of “Designing Women,” “The Golden Girls” and “The Savannah Sipping Society.”
BUCKHANNON, WV

