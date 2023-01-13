GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ben Baines scored a game-high 19 points as the Elkins Tigers pulled away in the third quarter with a 10-0 run to beat the Grafton Bearcats, 64-47. “Our third quarter push was all about getting stops. We gave up too many second- and third-chance opportunities in the first half. We did a much better job of boxing out and limiting them to one opportunity. It was all about getting one-and-done stops. Once we were able string together stops, it let us really run in transition, where our offense thrives,” Elkins coach Amrit Rayfield said.

