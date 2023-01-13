ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Georgia Police Search For Micheal Myers On Friday The 13th

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXx81_0kE3Hhx700
Photo: Chatham County Sheriffs Office Facebook

Police in Chatham County are searching for a man named Micheal Myers on Friday the 13th, and it’s entirely coincidental. The Chatham County Sheriffs Office posted the "wanted" sign to Facebook, asking followers for assistance in locating the ironically named criminal. The Micheal Myers that police are searching for has the same name as the main character in the Halloween movies, but is fortunately not depicted wearing a scary mask.

"We need your assistance in locating this person:

• Michael Myers

•Age: 44

•Last known address: 10614 Abercorn St, RM 202 Savannah, GA 31419

If you know anything about Michael Myers, please contact Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020 or go to SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org to submit an anonymous tip," the post read.

After multiple followers shared their very best Halloween humor, and commented on the irony of the timing of the post, the Chatham County Sheriffs Office joined in on the action.

We need your assistance in locating this person. • Michael Myers •Age: 44 •Last known address: 10614 Abercorn St, RM...

Posted by Chatham County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 13, 2023

"Ironically, it's pure coincidence! But, clearly challenging... it is for real. If we can’t find him today, we’ll repost on Halloween." Police are offering a cash reward of $2,500 for anyone who can help them locate the Savannah native. WSB-TV mentioned that Myers is wanted in Chatham County for probation violation.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Man injured in Lady’s Island shooting

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A shooting on Lady’s Island left one man injured Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road. The man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, BCSO said. He’s being treated at a local hospital. No […]
LADY'S ISLAND, SC
allongeorgia.com

Statesboro Man Arrested Monday for Armed Robbery

N’Day Perkins of Statesboro was arrested Monday in reference to an armed robbery that occurred on December 28 on Inman Lane. Perkins was located on Martin Luther King Drive Monday and fled on foot before being arrested. He was charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and remains at the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest suspect in December armed robbery

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspected wanted for an armed robbery back in December was arrested in Statesboro Monday. According to the Statesboro Police Department, the incident happened on Dec. 28, 2022, at a home in the 100 block of Inman Lane. The victim told police he’d been robbed of cash at gunpoint. Detectives identified […]
STATESBORO, GA
live5news.com

Man hospitalized after Beaufort Co. shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Lady’s Island that left a man injured. It happened on Hazel Farms Road at 4:05 p.m. Investigators say a man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Two face charges in December armed robbery in Hardeeville

Two Hardeeville men face charges in connection with an armed robbery in December in Jasper County, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Shyheim Shamar Chisolm, 23, and Jay'Shaun Jenkins, 19, have each been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. The two were transported to the Jasper County Detention Center, the sheriff's office said.
HARDEEVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marshal nomination for a former Savannah Police Department chief has expired. Roy Minter resigned his position from the Savannah Police Department during the summer of 2022 to pursue the U.S. Marshal nomination. According to Congressional records, the nomination was returned to the president without...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman killed in Fairview Ave. fire

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call at 5914 Fairview Ave. when they found heavy smoke coming from the home just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 17. SFD entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire. When searching the structure for any victims, crews located an unresponsive woman and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch County home destroyed by fire on Monday

Bulloch County Fire and Statesboro Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Monday. Statesboro Fire Chief, Tim Grams was the first on the scene on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Chief Grams requested additional firefighters, engines and tankers to the scene. Bulloch...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Man Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot, Two Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Statesboro Police Department officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center on January 10 for a male who had driven himself to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. He told the officers that he had been shot while driving on Brannen Street. Detectives located shell casings on Brannen, as well as obtained surveillance video from several locations. Two suspects were identified as Raheem Thomas and Chyna Jordan. Additional evidence was discovered during a search of their apartment. Thomas was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault, 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property- 1st Degree, and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Jordan was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault (Party to the Crime) and 1 count Obstruction (Misdemeanor). Both remain at the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession

Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Suspect captured following Savannah motel shooting that sent victim to hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel earlier this week. According to the Savannah Police Department, 34-year-old Alfred Frazier is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the January 11 shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.
SAVANNAH, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy