Chapel Hill, NC

uncwsports.com

Lines Lands CAA Weekly Honor

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior Courtney Lines has been named the Colonial Athletic Association's Indoor T&F Field Athlete of the Week following a sparkling season debut last weekend at North Carolina's Dick Taylor Challenge. Lines, from nearby Leland, N.C., captured first place in the Long Jump at the Eddie...
LELAND, NC
uncwsports.com

Seahawks Complete Sweep Of Phoenix

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior forward Amari Kelly notched his first career double-double and sophomore forward Eric Van Der Heijden came off the bench to provide a spark to lift UNCW past Elon, 62-54, in a low scoring Colonial Athletic Association matchup on Monday night at Trask Coliseum. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Seahawks Upset UVa Doubles Tandem

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia – UNCW's top doubles team pulled off an upset, but No. 1 Virginia went on to sweep the doubles point and cruised past UNCW, 7-0, in the men's tennis opener for both teams early Sunday. The Cavaliers, defending NCAA champions, won 23 straight matches to close out...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Seahawks Wrap Up Busy Stretch With Phoenix

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's basketball team concludes a three-game home stand featuring three Colonial Athletic Association games in six days when the Seahawks take on Elon late Monday at Trask Coliseum. The two teams met just 12 days ago at the Schar Center, where the Seahawks...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Hampton Downs Seahawks, 38-34

HAMPTON, Virginia – The UNCW women's basketball team dropped a 38-34 decision at Hampton on Sunday afternoon at the Hampton Convocation Center. The Lady Pirates improved to 6-9 overall and stand 3-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Seahawks slipped to 3-13 overall, including a 0-5 conference mark. Hampton's...
HAMPTON, VA

